BeyondTrust experienced record growth and customer expansion based on its Universal Privilege Management approach to PAM



With 20,000 customers worldwide, BeyondTrust extended its PAM cloud leadership with nearly 3,000 customers using BeyondTrust solutions in the cloud

ATLANTA, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced record Q1 results, building upon the company’s PAM leadership and base of 20,000 customers with new product innovations, cloud expansion, and industry-leading customer satisfaction.

In Q1 2020, BeyondTrust:

Grew quarterly new bookings by more than 40% year-over-year

Added 385 new customers, including 280 new PAM cloud customers

Expanded customer base to include 78 of the Fortune 100

Continued to exceed a 90% customer renewal rate, with nearly 15% of renewing customers expanding their implementations or buying additional products within the BeyondTrust solution portfolio

Added more than 70 new employees for a total of nearly 900 employees delivering market-leading products, services, and customer satisfaction around the world

BeyondTrust’s Universal Privilege Management model secures every user, session, and asset across the IT environment. This approach has become even more relevant to companies as the rapid shift to remote working has created a much more dispersed network of users and endpoints. In Q1, BeyondTrust launched The Journey to Universal Privilege Management, a detailed guide to help customers quickly secure and manage privilege accounts, apply the principles of least privilege, and secure remote access across their environment.

BeyondTrust’s leading cloud portfolio drove an increase in the number of customers using its PAM cloud solutions to nearly 3,000. BeyondTrust introduced the new SaaS version of its Endpoint Privilege Management for Windows and Mac solution, along with upgrades to its Privileged Remote Access, Remote Support, and Vault cloud solutions, easing deployment and ongoing management for customers. Innovations across these products in Q1 added new and expanded features, increased scalability, and enabled a new level of integration across the portfolio.

In addition, BeyondTrust solutions continued to be recognized by the industry as a Privileged Access Management leader in recent months:

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, BeyondTrust is leading the PAM market to enable IT teams to provide secure tools for remote workers, ensuring business continuity and productivity without compromising security during this unprecedented time. In Q1, BeyondTrust helped numerous customers struggling with the sudden shift to working from home and introduced a new quick guide to help security and IT professionals to Enable & Secure Your Remote Workforce. Customers using BeyondTrust’s Secure Remote Access solutions reported high satisfaction with a Net Promotor Score (NPS) of 39 in Q1, far surpassing industry averages.

“BeyondTrust is honored by the role we play in enabling our customers to meet the needs of remote workers,” said Matt Dircks, CEO at BeyondTrust. “From health care providers to schools, many organizations impacted by the pandemic-related shutdowns had to rapidly deploy tools to support remote workers and enable them to securely access network resources. Our entire organization quickly galvanized to work with customers old and new to cost-effectively deploy the solutions they needed or add more capacity. I am proud of BeyondTrust’s employees that truly went above and beyond to ensure the success of our customers, especially during this time, where many of them need us more than ever.”

For more information on securing and enabling solutions for remote workers, visit beyondtrust.com/remote-workers.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), empowering organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced PAM solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

The BeyondTrust Universal Privilege Management approach secures and protects privileges across passwords, endpoints, and access, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 70 percent of the Fortune 500, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

