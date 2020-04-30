MENLO PARK, Calif., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPO) today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended April 3, 2020.



“We are pleased to report another strong first quarter with year over year growth in revenues and earnings. Business restrictions related to the novel coronavirus impacted our Asian operations starting in late January, and certain areas of our European and United States operations in the second half of March. Exponent is addressing the challenges associated with COVID-19 with the same seriousness, intellectual rigor, and fact-based analysis that we have employed for over 50 years. We are focused on three things: the health and safety of our people, demonstrating leadership by continuing to solve our clients’ most pressing problems, and delivering value to shareholders,” commented Dr. Catherine Corrigan, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Our unique capabilities, dedicated team of scientific experts, adaptable business model and highly diversified client base shape Exponent’s leading market position. Despite the expected near-term headwinds in some areas of our business, we are serving many essential industries and we entered this crisis in a position of business and financial strength. We ended the quarter with $152 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, no debt, and reiterated our intent to continue quarterly dividends. Exponent has a long history and a strong track record of delivering for all of our stakeholders amid macroeconomic turbulence. We are confident in the resiliency of our business and our ability to deliver growth over the long term, as society continues to focus on safety, health, sustainability, and reliability,” continued Dr. Corrigan.

First Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues and revenues before reimbursements grew 7% in the first quarter of 2020. Total revenues were $106 million, as compared to $99 million in the same period a year ago. Revenues before reimbursements were $99.7 million as compared to $93.4 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Net income increased to $26.3 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020, as compared to $22.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the same period of 2019. The tax benefit for the classification of tax adjustments associated with share-based awards realized in the first quarter of 2020 was $8.8 million, as compared to $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2019.

EBITDA1 increased to $25.0 million, as compared to $23.9 million in the first quarter of 2019.

In the first quarter, Exponent paid $10.3 million in dividends, repurchased $40 million in common stock and closed the period with $152 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

In a separate press release today, Exponent announced a $0.19 quarterly dividend payment and reiterated its intent to continue to pay quarterly dividends.

Business Overview

Exponent’s engineering and other scientific segment represented 80% of the Company’s first quarter net revenues. Net revenues in this segment grew 6% in the first quarter, as compared to 2019. This segment had notable performances in its biomedical, mechanical engineering, vehicle engineering, and biomechanics practices. Multinational companies across industries engaged Exponent’s interdisciplinary teams of world-class consultants for scientific expertise and risk assessments.

Exponent’s environmental and health segment represented 20% of the Company’s first quarter net revenues. Net revenues in this segment increased 8% in the first quarter, as compared to 2019. Within this segment, the chemical regulation and food safety practice continued to grow as Exponent’s scientists evaluated the effects of chemicals and new products on human health and the environment.

Management Commentary and Response to COVID-19

Our employees have been working from home since the initiation of shelter in place orders, with the exception of laboratory and inspection activities for essential businesses. Our business continuity plan and robust infrastructure have empowered productive remote work from day one. Our business development process has evolved to adapt to a remote working environment and new engagements continue to be initiated by inbound client communication based on our reputation and long-standing relationships.

We continue to see strong demand for utility integrity management services, as clients focus on power reliability while their customers are asked to stay at home. Preparation for fire season is an additional market driver in this sector. Our chemical regulation and food safety services represent an ongoing area of strength, as clients must continue to comply with complex regulations as they distribute products around the world.

In parallel with these areas of strength, we have seen slowing of a portion of our litigation support projects due to courthouse closures and associated legal delays. However, courts are beginning to utilize technology to hold virtual hearings and trials. Travel restrictions are delaying work that requires inspection of a site or a product that cannot be shipped, but as restrictions begin to ease, Exponent’s broad geographic footprint will be a competitive advantage as it puts our consultants within driving distance of many locations. The pandemic has also temporarily paused our user studies, but we are actively adapting the study designs and implementing processes and technologies so that we can restart them as quickly as possible, while focusing on the health and safety of our participants and employees.

Our scientific experts are more committed than ever to delivering actionable thought leadership, especially where it can help to manage and mitigate risk associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Our interdisciplinary teams are addressing questions about occupational health and safety, development and regulation of new medical devices, disinfectants and personal protective equipment, global supply chain optimization, insurance claims and litigation.

Business Outlook

Exponent’s fundamentals are sound and our market drivers are strong, despite uncertainties surrounding how and over what timeframe each region will relax business restrictions and physical distancing requirements. Clients continue to retain Exponent for our scientific expertise and sound advice, but the rate of new project engagements has slowed. With our talented workforce intact, we are well-positioned to execute on paused work and the anticipated acceleration of new work as business restrictions are eased.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused revenues for the first three weeks of the second quarter to decline approximately 15% to 20% as compared to the same period last year. As business restrictions continue, there could be further reduction to our revenues in the short term,” commented Richard Schlenker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “We cannot reliably provide revenue and earnings guidance at this time due to the high degree of uncertainty surrounding business, travel and physical distancing restrictions.”

“What remains evident is that society continues to raise its expectations for safety, health, sustainability and reliability, and that products and processes continue to grow in their technological complexity. These market drivers have powered Exponent’s growth for over 50 years, and have led to increased demand for our interdisciplinary solutions despite periods of macroeconomic turbulence. We remain focused on developing and retaining our exceptional talent to ensure that we are ahead of the curve and increasing our value in the marketplace. We remain committed to our mission and are highly confident in the long-term health of our business,” concluded Dr. Corrigan.

Footnotes

1 EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income before income taxes, interest income, depreciation and amortization. EBITDAS is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as EBITDA before stock-based compensation. The Company regards EBITDA and EBITDAS as useful measures of operating performance and cash flow to complement operating income, net income and other GAAP financial performance measures. Additionally, management believes that EBITDA and EBITDAS provide meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures, however, should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute or superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the measures to GAAP is set forth below.

Forward Looking Statements

EXPONENT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Quarters Ended April 3, 2020 and March 29, 2019 (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Quarters Ended April 3, March 29, 2020 2019 Revenues Revenues before reimbursements $ 99,720 $ 93,401 Reimbursements 6,233 5,630 Revenues 105,953 99,031 Operating expenses Compensation and related expenses 49,985 65,093 Other operating expenses 8,216 8,008 Reimbursable expenses 6,233 5,630 General and administrative expenses 5,531 4,546 69,965 83,277 Operating income 35,988 15,754 Other income Interest income, net 875 1,055 Miscellaneous income, net (12,808 ) 6,513 (11,933 ) 7,568 Income before income taxes 24,055 23,322 Income taxes (2,227 ) 610 Net income $ 26,282 $ 22,712 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.50 $ 0.43 Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.42 Shares used in per share computations: Basic 52,575 52,536 Diluted 53,657 53,814







EXPONENT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS April 3, 2020 and January 3, 2020 (unaudited) (in thousands) April 3, January 3, 2020 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 105,594 $ 176,436 Short-term investments 46,449 55,165 Accounts receivable, net 127,212 120,138 Prepaid expenses and other assets 14,141 12,305 Total current assets 293,396 364,044 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 60,840 61,587 Operating lease right-of-use asset 21,500 23,003 Goodwill 8,607 8,607 Other assets 99,320 106,170 $ 483,663 $ 563,411 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 14,038 $ 18,583 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 45,729 86,723 Deferred revenues 11,684 12,710 Operating lease liability 5,648 5,944 Total current liabilities 77,099 123,960 Other liabilities 66,823 71,042 Operating lease liability 16,244 18,158 Total liabilities 160,166 213,160 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 66 66 Additional paid-in capital 257,389 244,935 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,265 ) (1,760 ) Retained earnings 395,646 384,668 Treasury stock, at cost (326,339 ) (277,658 ) Total stockholders' equity 323,497 350,251 $ 483,663 $ 563,411







EXPONENT, INC. EBITDA and EBITDAS (1) For the Quarters Ended April 3, 2020 and March 29, 2019 (unaudited) (in thousands) Quarters Ended April 3, March 29, 2020 2019 Net Income $ 26,282 $ 22,712 Add back (subtract): Income taxes (2,227 ) 610 Interest income, net (875 ) (1,055 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,786 1,590 EBITDA (1) 24,966 23,857 Stock-based compensation 6,138 5,731 EBITDAS (1) $ 31,104 $ 29,588 (1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income before income taxes, interest income, depreciation and amortization. EBITDAS is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as EBITDA before stock-based compensation. The Company regards EBITDA and EBITDAS as useful measures of operating performance and cash flow to complement operating income, net income and other GAAP financial performance measures. Additionally, management believes that EBITDA and EBITDAS provide meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures, however, should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute or superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.







