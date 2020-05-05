Quadient: Availability of the 2019 Universal
Registration Document
Paris, 5 May 2020,
Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) today announces that it filed its 2019 Universal Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers or “AMF”) on 4 May 2020 under number D.20-0444.
The 2019 Universal Registration Document notably includes:
The 2019 Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with the applicable regulations. It can be viewed and downloaded at the following address: 2019 Universal Registration Document, in the “Publications / Financial Reports” section of Quadient’ Investor Relations website (https://invest.quadient.com/en-US), as well as on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).
