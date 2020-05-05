Quadient: Availability of the 2019 Universal

Registration Document

Paris, 5 May 2020,

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) today announces that it filed its 2019 Universal Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers or “AMF”) on 4 May 2020 under number D.20-0444.

The 2019 Universal Registration Document notably includes:

The Annual Financial Report of Neopost 1 , comprising the parent company financial statements, the consolidated financial statements, the management report and the related statutory auditors’ reports;

, comprising the parent company financial statements, the consolidated financial statements, the management report and the related statutory auditors’ reports; The Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;

The non-financial performance statement;

The information related to fees paid to the statutory auditors;

The required information in relation to the share repurchase program.

The 2019 Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with the applicable regulations. It can be viewed and downloaded at the following address: 2019 Universal Registration Document , in the “Publications / Financial Reports” section of Quadient’ Investor Relations website ( https://invest.quadient.com/en-US ), as well as on the AMF’s website ( www.amf-france.org ).

For more information, please contact:

Gaële Le Men, Quadient

Financial Communications Director

+33 (0)1 45 36 31 39

g.le-men@quadient.com

financial-communication@quadient.com Laurent Sfaxi, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 61 39

l.sfaxi@quadient.com Caroline Baude, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82

c.baude@quadient.com

Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/en-US









1 The legal name Neopost S.A. will be changed into Quadient S.A. in 2020 during the next Annual General Meeting. In the meantime, Neopost S.A. operates under the commercial name Quadient.







