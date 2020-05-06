Knoxville, Tennessee, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. (“HITC”) is pleased to announce the addition of Jurgen Vollrath as its outside counsel for Intellectual Property (“IP”) to its growing team of professionals. Mr. Vollrath, who has spent the past 30 years working with technology firms ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies, is recognized as a leading IP strategist. His previous experience includes leading National Semiconductor’s licensing, IP due diligence, and Trademarks teams, serving as managing partner of Arter & Hadden’s patent group, and holding the position of Chief IP Officer of SAP, where he secured its global cross license with Microsoft and positioned them to become the world leader in enterprise software. More recently, he co-founded and served as CEO of Coninthian Ophthalmic (NASDAQ: EYEN). Mr. Vollrath currently supports tech startups as general partner and advisor at Avenurine, a technology incubator and fund management company located in Portland, Oregon. Before embarking on his career as a patent attorney, Jurgen served in the Air Force as JAG officer, rising to the rank of First Lieutenant.



Healthcare Integrated Technologies realizes the importance of a centralized and proactive management of all IP activities including, portfolio administration, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, licensing, and monetization, and is excited to add Mr. Vollrath to its team.

“IP is a key strategic driver and an important source of value creation for HITC. Jurgen Vollrath has a proven track record as one of the world’s best IP experts,” said Scott M. Boruff, CEO.

About Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc.

Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. is focused on developing effective, non-intrusive, resident monitoring technologies for senior living communities. Healthcare Integrated Technologies is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee. More information on HITC can be found at www.getinde.com .

Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future activities and are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Due to such risks and uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the future tense or other forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "should," "may," "will," "continue," "strategy," "position," "opportunity," statements regarding the "flexibility" of the Company or the negative of any of those terms or other variations of them or by comparable terminology. A discussion of these risk factors is included in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC.

Contact:

Mr. Scott M. Boruff, CEO

(865) 237-4448