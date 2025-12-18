SafeSpace Global Enters Letter of Intent with BMRT for Exclusive Deployment of Molecular-Level Weapons Detection Technology in U.S. Schools and Correctional Facilities

Letter of Intent Contemplates Joint Venture and Exclusive Deployment Rights Across Estimated $6 Billion Addressable Market

Knoxville, TN, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID:SSGC) (“SafeSpace Global” or the “Company”), a publicly traded artificial intelligence safety and security technology company, today announced the execution of a non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies (BMRT) to pursue the formation of a joint venture focused on the deployment of molecular-level weapons detection technology across K–12 schools and correctional facilities in the United States.

Pursuant to the LOI, SafeSpace Global would receive exclusive rights, subject to execution of definitive agreements, to deploy BMRT’s proprietary molecular resonance detection technology within the U.S. K–12 education and correctional facility verticals. These sectors collectively represent an estimated addressable market exceeding $6 billion, based on publicly available industry data and internal estimates.

BMRT Technology Overview

Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies (BMRT) is a deep-technology company specializing in molecular resonance-based detection systems designed to identify specific molecular signatures associated with weapons, narcotics, and other controlled materials at a distance.

BMRT’s technology platform is supported by 20 patent assets and has undergone rigorous third-party validation testing in multiple blind and double blind studies. During such testing, BMRT reports successful detection of:

• Concealed firearms and magazines at extended distances.

• Weapon-related molecular signatures inside moving vehicles without line of sight.

• Specific molecular signatures through certain barriers and obstructions, including water and concrete.

BMRT has also been nominated for a 2026 Edison Award for its historic breakthrough in quantum resonance detection technology,.

Independent validation commentary has been provided by Professor Philippe B. Wilson, PhD (York St. John University), who served as lead scientist for a landmark validation study commissioned by BMRT.

Proposed Deployment Scope and Timeline

If definitive agreements are executed, the joint venture would focus on deployments across approximately:

• 130,000+ K–12 schools in the United States.

• 5,000+ correctional facilities nationwide.

Initial pilot programs are expected, but not guaranteed, to commence during Q2–Q3 2026 in select Tennessee and Alabama school districts, followed by a broader commercial rollout beginning Q4 2026, subject to successful pilot results, customer adoption, regulatory considerations, and final contractual arrangements.

The companies currently anticipate 10–15 pilot installations during the first 12 months following initial deployment.

Integrated SafeSchool™ Threat Prevention Platform

The contemplated joint venture would integrate BMRT’s molecular detection sensors with SafeSpace Global’s existing multimodal AI platform and its emergency response integration partner, 911inform, to deliver SafeSpace SafeSchool™, a layered threat-prevention architecture designed to enhance situational awareness and response coordination.

The proposed system would operate through four integrated phases:

Perimeter Detection (BMRT): Molecular resonance sensors designed to detect potential weapon-related molecular signatures at extended distances, including within moving vehicles.



AI-Based Correlation (SafeSpace Global): Multimodal AI analysis incorporating license plate recognition, facial recognition, and object classification to assist in threat assessment.



Human-in-the-Loop Verification: Real-time alerts delivered to authorized personnel for review prior to automated escalation.



Emergency Response Integration (911inform): Coordinated emergency notifications, location data sharing, and response workflows following threat validation.



This approach is intended to complement — not replace — existing physical security, law enforcement, and emergency response protocols.

Exclusive Rights for Education and Corrections

Under the LOI, and subject to definitive agreements:

• SafeSpace Global would hold exclusive deployment rights for BMRT technology in U.S. K–12 schools and correctional facilities.

• The partnership would also contemplate molecular-based drug detection capabilities within these verticals.

• Correctional deployments would integrate AI-based monitoring with molecular detection to enhance contraband interdiction efforts.

CEO Commentary

Scott M. Boruff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SafeSpace Global Corporation, stated:

“This Letter of Intent represents a significant strategic step forward in our mission to advance proactive safety technologies across education and corrections. While definitive agreements remain to be finalized, we believe the integration of BMRT’s molecular detection capabilities with SafeSpace Global’s AI platform has the potential to materially enhance early-stage threat awareness. Our objective is to responsibly deploy innovative technologies that support prevention, informed decision-making, and coordinated response — always in partnership with educators, administrators, and public safety professionals. We are extremely excited to partner with BMRT.”

BMRT Commentary

Robert “Bo” Short, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of BMRT, stated:

“We are honored to pursue a joint venture with SafeSpace Global Corporation, united by a shared mission to protect lives in schools and safeguard correctional facilities. BMRT’s technology represents a transformative advancement in preventing school shootings and stopping illegal drugs before harm occurs. Together, our complementary technologies create a new standard for proactive, layered security, one designed to safeguard communities and help ensure every student and educator returns home safely. We believe SafeSpace Global brings the operational experience, AI infrastructure, and market access necessary to responsibly scale our molecular detection technology within schools and correctional facilities.”

Strategic Rationale

The proposed joint venture supports SafeSpace Global’s long-term strategy by:

• Expanding addressable markets through exclusive vertical deployment rights.

• Enhancing technology differentiation through molecular detection integration.

• Strengthening competitive positioning via intellectual property protections.

• Diversifying revenue opportunities through hardware-enabled recurring models.

• Aligning with federal and state funding initiatives supporting school safety.

Letter of Intent Status

The LOI is non-binding and subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, completion of technical integration, regulatory considerations, and customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that a definitive joint venture agreement will be completed on the terms contemplated, or at all.

SafeSpace Global intends to provide updates as material milestones are achieved, in accordance with applicable disclosure obligations.

About SafeSpace Global Corporation

SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) is an artificial intelligence technology company focused on safety solutions for education, healthcare, transportation, and correctional environments. Its platform integrates multimodal AI, weapons detection, identity recognition, incident analysis, and emergency response coordination.

Website: www.SafeSpaceGlobal.ai

About Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies

BMRT has discovered a new area of quantum physics that utilizes resonant frequencies to detect particle interactions at subatomic levels. This technology, called Base Molecular Resonance™ (BMR™), can detect any compound or biological substance, including every element on the periodic table, and up to 200 cancers and other diseases. With over 20 years of prototyping and testing proving its unmatched detection capabilities, BMR™ has the potential to save millions of lives by pinpointing weapons, explosives, and other physical threats both up close and at great distances, and detecting cancers and other diseases long before they present clinical symptoms. The non-invasive, harmless, and instant scan has broad implications in Cancer Diagnostics, Public Safety, Law Enforcement, National Security, and Military Services. To better understand how BMR™ technology works: Click Here

Website: www.BMRT.io

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the proposed joint venture, deployment timelines, market opportunities, technology integration, and anticipated benefits. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the ability to execute definitive agreements, successful technology integration, customer adoption, regulatory considerations, competitive pressures, operational execution, and general economic conditions. SafeSpace Global undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

