SafeSpace Global (SSGC) Announces Strategic Partnership With 911inform to Transform School Safety Across America

Knoxville, TN, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID:SSGC), a global leader in multimodal AI technology, is pleased to partner with 911inform, the nation’s most advanced emergency response and building intelligence platform protecting more than 13,000 facilities nationwide.

A Unified Vision for Safer Schools

SafeSpace Global delivers a comprehensive AI-powered school security platform that includes:

- AI weapons detection (guns, knives, and violent motion)

- AI facial recognition for non-custodial and restricted-access list detection

- SafeSpace SAM Agent — an AI-enabled investigative assistant that documents, analyzes, and manages school incidents

- 24/7 multimodal ambient AI monitoring

- Full integration with existing camera systems

Paired with 911inform’s patented emergency response platform, the combined solution creates a true real-time emergency ecosystem.

Expanding Beyond Education

In addition to schools, SafeSpace Global and 911inform will jointly serve healthcare facilities, senior living communities, correctional institutions, and municipal and government buildings.

“We are so excited to enhance our multimodal AI solution through this strategic partnership with 911inform, said Dustin Hillis, President and Chief Strategy Officer at SafeSpace Global. 911inform brings a tremendous depth of expertise in emergency response and an unmatched record of maximizing channel partnerships across America. Combined, our technologies create a superior safety solution unlike anything else on the market.”

“Our partnership with SafeSpace Global reflects a shared vision for advancing school and campus safety,” said Ivo Allen, CEO of 911inform. “By aligning two market innovators, we are accelerating the delivery of next-generation capabilities that schools urgently need. This partnership demonstrates how we are setting the standard for modern, AI driven safety and protection.”

About 911inform

911inform is the nation’s most advanced emergency response and building intelligence platform, delivering real-time situational awareness and actionable data to first responders. Through patented technology that integrates directly with PSAPs, schools, enterprises, and critical infrastructure, 911inform equips law enforcement and emergency personnel with the visibility, automation, and command capabilities needed to act faster, reduce response times, and improve outcomes during critical incidents.

Learn more at: www.911inform.com

About SafeSpace Global Corporation

SafeSpace Global Corporation is a publicly traded, fully reporting audited company specializing in multimodal AI technology solutions, dedicated to enhancing safety and security across various sectors, including healthcare, education, transportation, manufacturing, incarceration, and commercial industries. The Company’s mission is to help save lives worldwide by developing advanced AI technologies designed to enhance situational awareness and mitigate risks in critical environments. The Company is currently marketing five products and solutions, including its initial product, SafeSpace® Fall Monitoring, which utilizes advanced AI monitoring tools to enhance resident safety in senior living, reduce the risk of injuries, and improve overall care efficiency. Additionally, the Company has expanded its services and offerings beyond senior living facilities, into schools and transportation where it has recently launched several innovative solutions.

For more information, visit www.safespaceglobal.ai or contact SafeSpace’s media team at contact@safespaceglobal.ai.

Media Contact:

Justin Freishtat

(410) 458-8780

SafeSpace Global Corporation

Email: Justin.Freishtat@safespaceglobal.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and may not come to fruition. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement including statements that list numbers and dates.

###