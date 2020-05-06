SEATTLE, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global EEG disposable medical electrodes market is estimated to be valued at US$ 655.17 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global EEG Disposable Medical Electrodes Market:

The global EEG disposable medical electrodes market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increasingly number of players offering product through their own online stores. For instance, in April 2020, Brain Scientific Inc.—a medical device and technology company offering products and solutions related to the brain including neurology, AI and machine learning—announced the launch of their online store to sell U.S.FDA-cleared NeuroCap and NeuroEEG. The NeuroCap and NeuroEEG is a disposable headset (single use) to minimize cross-contamination.

Key players in this market are engaged in obtaining regulatory approvals for their products to maintain a competitive position in the market. For instance, in January 2020, Dymedix Diagnostics, Inc. announced that it received Section 510(k) premarket notification of approval for Disposable Gold Cup EEG Electrodes in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The device is classified under class II or class III as per the U.S. FDA. The Disposable Gold Cup EEG Electrodes are designed with a flat rim and rounded edges for exceptional patient comfort, especially during extended monitoring.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global EEG disposable medical electrodes market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period (2020-2027), owing to increasing product launches. For instance, in May 2018, Zeto, Inc., a privately held medical technology manufacturer of electroencephalography (EEG) system, announced that it received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its dry electrode EEG headset, called zEEG, for use in the clinical setting. The zEEG is the first U.S. FDA approved dry electrode EEG headset backed by a cloud platform that offers instant upload, tools for analysis, and remote interpretation by neurologists.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness high demand for EEG disposable medical electrodes owing to high prevalence of neurological disorders such as epilepsy in this region. For instance, according to Chinese Biological Medical Literature (CBM) data of 2013, the prevalence of epilepsy in males and females was 3.83% and 3.45%, respectively, in China in 2013.

Key players operating in the global EEG disposable medical electrodes market are—

Medtronic Plc, 3M, Ambu A/S, GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Nissha GSI Technologies, Olympus Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Graphic Controls, Yancheng Tianrun Medical Technology Co., Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker Corporation, Utah Medical Products, Inc., ZOLL Medical Corporation, Symmetry Surgical, Rhythmlink International, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, KLS Martin Group, Screentec Oy, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Market Segmentation:

Global EEG Disposable Medical Electrodes Market, By Product Type: Needle Electrodes Patch Electrodes Cup Electrodes Disk Electrodes Others

Global EEG Disposable Medical Electrodes Market, By Application: Diagnostic Therapeutic Others

Global EEG Disposable Medical Electrodes Market, By End User:

Hospitals and Clinics Diagnostic Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Global EEG Disposable Medical Electrodes Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa South Africa Central Africa North Africa



