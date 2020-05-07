Pursuant to the Notice of 16 April 2020, the Annual General Meeting of Prosafe SE was held today, 7 May 2020.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve all matters as proposed in the Notice. The minutes from the Annual General Meeting can be downloaded in English and in Norwegian from www.newsweb.no and www.prosafe.com

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

7 May 2020

Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Glen Ole Rødland, Chairman of Prosafe SE

Phone: +47 907 41 662

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO

Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155



Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO

Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments