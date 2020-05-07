EDMONTON, Alberta, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To kick off a movement aimed at helping Albertans start to feel good again, Servus is giving $50,000 to support mental health services in Alberta.
Servus’s $50,000 donation will primarily go to support distress centres that operate Alberta’s 211 helpline, an initiative of United Way. The 211 portion of the donation is eligible for the Government of Alberta’s Charitable Giving Matching Donation Program, which will potentially double Servus’s contribution toward COVID-19 response services.
“We’ve been working closely with our members throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and have seen first-hand the strain it’s had on them and Albertans overall,” explains Garth Warner, President & CEO of Servus Credit Union. “Mental health supports are more important than ever, and we want Albertans to be able to easily access help when they need it.”
"This is a challenging time for everyone and there are increasing cases of stress and poor mental health that will have short- and long-term impact on many in our community,” said Allan Undheim, Vice President, Community Building & Investment, United Way of the Alberta Capital Region. “211 understands how everyone needs to take care of their mental health and how situations like financial struggles, childcare challenges and isolation are impacting people’s ability to do that. 211 is here to help all Albertans. This donation will help us do that.”
The Servus Feel Good Movement™
As the world slowly begins to adjust and recover from COVID-19, the impacts on society and individuals remain significant. According to a recent Angus Reid poll monitoring Canadians and their perceptions and behaviours related to COVID-19, 24% of Canadians reported their levels of stress to be very or extremely stressed.
“It’s our mission to help our members feel good about their money,” says Warner. “But at a time like this, we know their primary need is to first feel good about their health and wellbeing. In order to make a positive impact for both our members and for Alberta, we’ve created the Servus Feel Good Movement. We’re aligning our community investment, financial services and employee initiatives to support this new movement.”
The Servus Feel Good Movement incorporates:
Helping members feel good
“The Servus Feel Good Movement is a natural extension of how we’ve already been helping our members – individuals and business – take control throughout the pandemic,” Warner points out.
Since March, Servus has:
More information
Learn more about the Servus Feel Good Movement at servus.ca/feelgoodmovement.
About Servus Credit Union Ltd.
At Servus Credit Union we're building a better world, one member at a time. We've been shaping the financial fitness of Albertans for 80 years with a full line of secure financial services. We help members manage their money wherever they are through 101 branches in 59 communities; online, mobile and telephone banking; and 1900 no-fee ATMs across Canada. We re-invest our profits in our members and the communities we serve. For more information, call 1.877.378.8728 or visit servus.ca.
About Alberta 211
An initiative of United Way, 211 helps Albertans identify the support they need quickly and easily, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, in over 170 languages. 211 is Alberta’s most comprehensive and reliable source of information on government and community-based health and social services.
Servus Credit Union
Edmonton, Alberta, CANADA
