Hexatronic Group AB (publ)

556168-6360

Press Release May 7, 2020

Press Release from the AGM of 7 May 2020

Below is a summary of the decisions made at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders in Hexatronic for the financial year 1 January – 31 December 2019.

To adopt the income statements and balance sheets for the Parent Company and the Group.

To carry forward the unappropriated earnings to the next year.

To discharge the Board Members and the CEO from liability for the 2019 financial year.

In accordance with the Nomination Committee’s proposal, it was resolved that fees to the Board remain unchanged with a fee of SEK 450,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 200,000 to other Board Members, and to pay remuneration of SEK 75,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and SEK 50,000 to the committee’s other member. Auditor fees shall be paid in accordance with approved statement of costs.

In accordance with the Nomination Committee’s proposal, to elect the following Board Members: Anders Persson (re-election) – Chairman of the Board Erik Selin (re-election) Malin Frenning (re-election) Jaakko Kivinen (re-election) Helena Holmgren (new election) Frida Westerberg (new election)

In accordance with the Nomination Committee’s proposal, to re-elect PwC as the audit company with Johan Palmgren as the auditor in charge.

To, in accordance with the Nomination Committee’s proposal, adopt principles for appointment of the members of the Nomination Committee.

To, in accordance with the Board of Directors’ proposal, adopt guidelines for remuneration to the members of the executive management and Board of Directors

To adopt adjusted Articles of Association, whereby, among other things, the limits for the share capital and number of shares was increased

To establish a long-term incentive programme (Warrant Programme 2020) to offer to senior executives and certain key personnel within the Group who are resident in Sweden and outside of Sweden, through a directed issue of a maximum of 350,000 warrants entitling the holders to subscribe to a maximum of 350,000 shares.

To authorise the Board to resolve on acquisition and transfer, respectively, of a maximum of one-tenth of the Company’s own shares in accordance with the Board’s proposal.

To authorise the Board, on one or more occasions and with or without deviation from the shareholders’ preferential rights, to resolve on new issue of shares, warrants and/or convertibles amounting to up to 10 per cent of the registered share capital in the Company, in accordance with the Board’s proposal.

At the AGM, approximately 37 percent of Hexatronic’s shares and votes were represented.

The minutes taken at the AGM will be published on the Hexatronic Group website within two weeks.

Gothenburg, May 7, 2020

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 21.00 CET on May 7, 2020.

