ROCHESTER, Mich., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies and payers, announced its chief commercial officer, Steve Silvestro, has been honored with the 2020 PM360 ELITE 100 Award for his organizational leadership and positive impact on the healthcare industry.



The annual awards program recognizes the 100 most influential people in the healthcare industry as the ELITE, which stand for Exceptional Leaders, Innovators, Transformers, and Entrepreneurs. The award is sponsored by PM360, the premier magazine and online news source for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries.

PM360 received hundreds of nominations which were evaluated and selected by the PM360 editorial staff based on accomplishments, testimonials, and supporting evidence that reflected the impact of their efforts.

Silvestro was recognized in the Transformational Leaders category for his exceptional ability to foster positive organizational change, with his profile featured on the PM360 ELITE 100 website and in the publication’s May 2020 issue .

“This well-deserved award reflects Steve’s career-long commitment to improving outcomes for all stakeholders in healthcare, from patient and doctors, to organizations that provide life-saving medications and treatments,” commented OptimizeRx CEO, William Febbo. “Steve has become a trusted advisor to our clients on key strategic initiatives, a mentor among his peers, and a valuable member of our executive team. He has earned deep respect within our organization for his transformational work that has driven the growth and market expansion of our OptimizeRx digital health platform and our ability to deliver the best in connected care.”

CEO and publisher of PM360, Anna Stashower, stated: “At a time when the world is being impacted by a healthcare crisis in the COVID-19 pandemic, it is nice to be able to reflect on the extraordinary work those in the life sciences do to discover, develop, and promote life-saving treatments. Our ELITE winners epitomize the very best of our industry. We are incredibly thankful for everything they do and proud to honor all of their achievements.”

See Steve Silvestro’s PM360 ELITE 100 profile here , and more information about the PM360 ELITE 100 Award at pm360online.com/the-2020-pm360-elite-100 .

