First Quarter 2020 Highlights:

  • Revenues of $104.5 million, compared with $99.4 million in the same period last year
  • GAAP net loss of $0.6 million, or $0.01 loss per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP net income of $10.9 million, or $0.22 per diluted share

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (Nasdaq: VECO) today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and are also reported adjusting for certain items (“Non-GAAP”). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating results is provided at the end of this press release. 

 
  U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data


       
GAAP Results Q1 '20 Q1 '19
Revenue $104.5  $99.4 
Net income (loss) $ (0.6) $ (18.5)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.01) $ (0.40)


       
Non-GAAP Results Q1 '20 Q1 '19
Net income (loss) $10.9 $ (6.4)
Operating income (loss) $ 12.7 $ (4.8)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.22 $ (0.14)

“Our employees around the world have exhibited great professionalism and flexibility as they adapt to working from home or new health and safety measures in our facilities. It is because of their efforts that Veeco has been managing well through the COVID-19 pandemic,” commented William J. Miller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer. “Our supply chain, manufacturing and service operations have been successful in maintaining our ability to source materials, ship products and provide support for our customers with only minor disruptions.”

“Our semiconductor technologies enable a variety of important megatrends that are expected to perform well, such as cloud and high-performance computing, AI and 5G RF,” continued Dr. Miller.  “In the first quarter, sales were strong in our Data Storage market driven by demand in cloud computing. We improved gross margin and reduced operating expenses, driving solid Non-GAAP EPS. Furthermore, our cash balance, quality of our backlog and the cost reductions we realized over the last several quarters give me confidence in our ability to weather uncertainties we may face.”

Guidance and Outlook

Given the level of uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Veeco is refraining from providing Q2 guidance.

Conference Call Information

A conference call reviewing these results has been scheduled for today, May 7, 2020 starting at 4:30pm ET. To join the call, dial 1-866-288-0540 (toll free) or 1-646-828-8143 and use passcode 9821676. Participants may also access a live webcast of the call by visiting the investor relations section of Veeco's website at ir.veeco.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available on the Veeco website that evening. We will post an accompanying slide presentation to our website prior to the beginning of the call.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD, and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

Forward-looking Statements

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

-financial tables attached-

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

       
  Three months ended March 31,
  2020  2019 
Net sales $ 104,502  $ 99,371 
Cost of sales   58,083    64,655 
Gross profit   46,419    34,716 
Operating expenses, net:      
Research and development   19,195    23,340 
Selling, general, and administrative   18,304    19,902 
Amortization of intangible assets   3,837    4,218 
Restructuring   625    1,430 
Other operating expense (income), net   (109)   (34)
Total operating expenses, net   41,852    48,856 
Operating income (loss)   4,567    (14,140)
Interest expense, net   (4,866)   (4,200)
Income (loss) before income taxes   (299)   (18,340)
Income tax expense (benefit)   268    190 
Net income (loss) $ (567) $ (18,530)
       
Income (loss) per common share:      
Basic $ (0.01) $ (0.40)
Diluted $ (0.01) $ (0.40)
       
Weighted average number of shares:      
Basic   47,811    46,848 
Diluted   47,811    46,848 


Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)

       
  March 31,  December 31,
  2020 2019
  (unaudited)   
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 162,325 $ 129,294
Restricted cash   652   657
Short-term investments   79,429   115,252
Accounts receivable, net   84,251   45,666
Contract assets   14,612   25,351
Inventories   129,611   133,067
Deferred cost of sales   1,981   445
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   16,446   14,966
Assets held for sale   11,183   11,180
Total current assets   500,490   475,878
Property, plant and equipment, net   72,291   75,711
Operating lease right-of-use assets   13,159   14,453
Intangible assets, net   57,680   61,518
Goodwill   181,943   181,943
Deferred income taxes   1,549   1,549
Other assets   5,774   7,036
Total assets $ 832,886 $ 818,088
       
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 36,359 $ 21,281
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   41,568   41,243
Customer deposits and deferred revenue   49,628   54,870
Income taxes payable   954   830
Total current liabilities   128,509   118,224
Deferred income taxes   5,763   5,648
Long-term debt   303,388   300,068
Operating lease long-term liabilities   9,294   10,300
Other liabilities   8,868   9,336
Total liabilities   455,822   443,576
       
Total stockholders’ equity   377,064   374,512
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 832,886 $ 818,088


Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

              
     Non-GAAP Adjustments    
     Share-Based        
Three months ended March 31, 2020 GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP 
Net sales $ 104,502        $ 104,502 
Gross profit   46,419   521     21    46,961 
Gross margin   44.4         44.9%
Operating expenses   41,852   (3,125)  (3,837)  (667)   34,223 
Operating income (loss)   4,567   3,646   3,837   688   12,738 
Net income (loss)   (567)  3,646   3,837   3,935   10,851 
              
Income (loss) per common share:             
Basic $ (0.01)       $ 0.23 
Diluted   (0.01)         0.22 
Weighted average number of shares:             
Basic   47,811          47,811 
Diluted   47,811          48,437 

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

   
Three months ended March 31, 2020  
Restructuring  625 
Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting  63 
Subtotal  688 
Non-cash interest expense  3,320 
Non-GAAP tax adjustment *  (73)
Total Other  3,935 

* - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.


Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

             
     Non-GAAP Adjustments   
     Share-based      
Three months ended March 31, 2019  GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP
Net sales $ 99,371        $ 99,371 
Gross profit   34,716   470     47    35,233 
Gross margin   34.9         35.5
Operating expenses   48,856   (2,687)  (4,218)  (1,967)   39,984 
Operating income (loss)   (14,140)  3,157   4,218   2,014   (4,751)
Net income (loss)   (18,530)  3,157   4,218   4,787   (6,368)
             
Income (loss) per common share:            
Basic $ (0.40)       $ (0.14)
Diluted   (0.40)         (0.14)
Weighted average number of shares:            
Basic   46,848          46,848 
Diluted   46,848          46,848 

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

   
Three months ended March 31, 2019  
Restructuring  1,430 
Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting  142 
Accelerated depreciation  397 
Other  45 
Subtotal  2,014 
Non-cash interest expense  3,081 
Non-GAAP tax adjustment *  (308)
Total Other  4,787 

* - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (loss)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

       
  Three months ended  Three months ended
  March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019
GAAP Net income (loss) $ (567) $ (18,530)
Share-based compensation   3,646    3,157 
Amortization   3,837    4,218 
Restructuring   625    1,430 
Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting   63    142 
Accelerated depreciation   —    397 
Interest (income) expense, net   4,866    4,200 
Other   —    45 
Income tax expense (benefit)   268    190 
Non-GAAP Operating income (loss) $ 12,738  $ (4,751)

This table includes financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.