LOS ANGELES, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Mother’s Day put the flowers down and consider more than just the gift of jewelry. With the holiday fast approaching, Blaze Pizza commissioned a national survey of moms, asking them what gift they would most love to receive this year. Turns out, moms’ most requested gift in 2020 is a favorite meal with family. Narrowly trailing, younger moms would really just like some “me time.” Additionally, survey participants said the gift of something homemade came in almost twice as high as traditionally purchased items like chocolates or candy.



When asked whether they would like a home cooking kit that their spouse/partner/children could spend time doing together, enabling mom to escape for some alone time this Mother’s Day, more than half of those survey participants said they’d be either “extremely interested” or “very interested.”

With those insights, and as part of its #BlazingItForward initiative, Blaze Pizza, the recognized world leader in fast, artisanal pizza, is offering a special Mother’s Day promotion available Sunday, May 10th: the Dad Duty DIY Pizza Kit. Each Kit features enough fresh scratch-made pizza dough, sauce, and customizable toppings for four small pizzas. While the kids are entertained watching Chef Brad Kent show them how to make homemade pizzas of their very own, mom can have a little space and time to herself. Whether she binge watches her favorite shows or takes a long bath with a glass of wine, custom door hangers with sayings like, “Wake Me Up When 2020 Ends,” and “Go Ask Dad” will make sure she gets some much needed relaxation.

“Our survey confirmed that almost two-thirds of moms are feeling more stress since mid-March, so we thought this would be a fun way to help alleviate that feeling, if only for a day,” said Mandy Shaw, Blaze Pizza’s CEO and mom to two teenagers. “Working moms, especially with younger kids, have been balancing an unbelievable amount of demands and usually take care of themselves last. We’re hoping the person in charge of the pizza-making also remembers they are on kitchen clean-up duty, so mom gets some time off this Mother’s Day.”

To make it even easier to get the DIY Pizza Kit, Blaze is also waiving delivery fees on any order of $15 or more through the company’s website and mobile app. In addition, loyalty members will earn Double Flames on any orders on Mother’s Day, including the DIY Pizza Kit.

Along with looking to put a smile on their fan’s faces, Blaze Pizza continues to #BlazeItForward for guests and community members with thousands of pizza drops to medical professionals, first responders, and grocery workers across the country. The brand has also extended the expiration dates on loyalty flame rewards by six months, hosted video DIY pizza classes for elementary school classes and provided pizzas for a drive-thru teacher appreciation celebration in central California.

Full survey results are available upon request.

About Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is a modern-day “pizza joint” serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. Guests can customize one of the many chef-driven Signature Pizzas or build their own, choosing from a wide selection of real ingredients. All restaurants make the original house-made dough from scratch daily, using just a few simple ingredients to create our signature crust. Pizza fans with specific dietary needs can enjoy gluten-free and Keto crusts, vegan cheese and plant-based spicy chorizo. Blaze Pizzas can be ordered in restaurant or online for carryout, curbside pickup or delivery.

Blaze was recently named pizza “brand of the year” by the Harris Poll and “America’s favorite pizza chain” by Market Force Information in 2019. Previously ranked #1 “brand of the year” in the Fast Casual Top 100, the rapidly growing chain is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors that include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner. For more information, visit www.blazepizza.com or www.instagram.com/blazepizza .

