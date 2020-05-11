TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 09.2020

11.05.2020









The Board of Directors in Tresu Investment Holding A/S has decided to postpone the company’s Capital Markets Day scheduled for June 3, 2020.

The decision is made out of respect for bondholder and employee safety, and due to the COVID-19 guidelines regarding events communicated by the Danish authorities.

Given the current uncertainty related to the course of the COVID-19 pandemic a new date for the Capital Markets Day is still to be determined. However, it will expectedly be held in Q3 2020. Once a date is set, a notice with agenda will be published.





Further questions can be directed to:

Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, CEO, Phone +45 2341 5085

Carsten Nygaard Knudsen, Chairman of the board, Phone: +45 2146 4236