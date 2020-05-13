BOULDER, Colo., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurio, Inc. (www.asurio.com), a Colorado technology company that offers the BirdDog Mobile Inspection & Data Collection System, today introduced Extinguisher Tracker – powerful, new fire extinguisher inspection software functionality embedded in the BirdDog Mobile Inspection System. This new fire extinguisher tracking software allows fire safety contractors and in-house facility management departments to streamline the process of inspecting, tracking & maintaining portable fire extinguishers in facilities they manage.
Extinguisher Tracker has features and functions that help solve challenges traditionally found in the process of inspecting and maintaining fire extinguishers in commercial facilities where there are many fire extinguishers, such as office buildings, campus & university buildings, hospitals & medical facilities, and more.
This new fire extinguisher inspection software functionality is available immediately as part of the BirdDog Mobile Inspection System. As a result, the BirdDog Mobile Inspection & Data Collection System now offers the most powerful blend of inspection technology for:
“People pay far too little attention to the importance of fire extinguishers,” noted Asurio President Top Myers. “The National Fire Protection Association reports that 93% of all fire-related deaths and 95 percent of property damage happen when a fire has gone beyond the early stages. For fire extinguishers to help provide early-stage fire suppression, they have to be in the correct location and they have to be in good working order. Asurio’s new fire extinguisher inspection software module helps ensure this,” he said.
How Does BirdDog Fire Extinguisher Inspection Software Work?
BirdDog’s new Extinguisher Tracker software module greatly simplifies the process of inspecting, tracking, and maintaining portable, movable equipment including fire extinguishers, fire hoses, first aid kits, and other fire safety devices and equipment. Here’s how it works:
Benefits of the BirdDog Fire Extinguisher Inspection Software
BirdDog’s Extinguisher Tracker software module offers the following benefits for fire safety contractors and facility management departments:
“A large part of an extinguisher inspection revolves around inventory management,” explained Chris Stamas, Fredriksen Fire Equipment Co., of Chicago, Ill. “Contractors need to know what’s on-site before going there so they know what inventory should be loaded in the truck & what repairs need to be made. If you don’t have proper fire extinguisher inventory records, you’re flying blind, which wastes time, results in more trips to facilities, and impedes accurate scheduling of jobs. Extinguisher Tracker solves those efficiency issues,” he said.
New BirdDog Fire Extinguisher Inspection Software Brings Game-changing Technology for Contractors & Facility Managers
BirdDog’s new, enhanced fire extinguisher inspection software capabilities offer the following helpful features & functions:
BirdDog Extinguisher Tracker Pricing
Existing BirdDog users who want to add fire extinguisher inspections to their roster of services can obtain the new NFPA-10-ET fire extinguisher inspection form for $995.
Existing BirdDog users already involved in fire extinguisher inspections can upgrade from the NFPA-10 inspection form to the NFPA-10-ET inspection form for $500.
Pricing for new BirdDog customers is contingent upon the following parameters:
“By offering enhanced fire extinguisher inspection capabilities as part of the BirdDog Mobile Inspection & Data Collection System, Asurio is making it easier for contractors & facility management departments to streamline their fire extinguisher inspections process, improve the accuracy of fire extinguisher inspections, and provide critical data points needed for more efficient planning of fire extinguisher maintenance & replacement,” said Mr. Myers.
About Asurio, Inc. & BirdDog Mobile Inspection Software
Asurio, Inc. is a USA-based software company that offers the BirdDog Mobile Inspection & Data Collection System. BirdDog is one of the more powerful & versatile mobile inspection systems on the market today. Asurio has a special expertise in fire-life safety inspections for buildings, hospitals, manufacturing facilities, and more. However, the BirdDog system can be configured to inspect and/or collect data for virtually any industry. In addition, Asurio, Inc. is a Microsoft partner, and hosts its cloud-based BirdDog inspection software on the Microsoft Azure cloud computing solution, resulting in world-class 24/7 reliability and security. Asurio, Inc. can be reached at: www.asurio.com, or 877.444.1488.
