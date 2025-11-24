ServiceTrade Launches AI-Powered Smart Scan to Speed Accurate Asset Capture for Commercial Fire Protection and Mechanical Service Contractors

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade today announced Smart Scan, an AI-powered nameplate scanning capability in the ServiceTrade mobile app that lets technicians snap a photo of an equipment nameplate to instantly capture accurate make, model, and serial information. Smart Scan creates a record of the unit at the correct location or retrieves an existing record in seconds—eliminating manual typing from hard-to-read plates and accelerating field workflows. The new capability reduces asset-entry time from minutes to seconds and has been shown to create records up to 6x faster (≈10 seconds with Smart Scan vs. ≈60 seconds manually).

“The math is simple: technicians spend time on administrative tasks that don't generate billable revenue. Smart Scan directly attacks this problem by eliminating manual nameplate transcription—one of the most time-consuming and error-prone tasks in the field,” said Brook Bock, Chief Product Officer at ServiceTrade. “When technicians capture accurate asset data in seconds instead of minutes, that time converts directly to increased billable hours. We're not just improving productivity—we're maximizing the revenue potential of your most valuable resource: your technicians.”

Smart Scan further demonstrates ServiceTrade's proven track record of delivering operational efficiency and productivity gains to commercial contractors over the past decade. Comprehensive service records and detailed asset histories enable contractors to deliver service excellence and maximize billable hours.

Faster building audits – Field technicians can walk a site, scan each nameplate, and automatically build a complete digital asset list with no manual entry required.



Quicker diagnostics – A scan instantly pulls up the asset record, giving techs access to critical asset service history and prior issues.



Accurate reporting and planning – Office teams receive accurate, timely data they can rely on, ensuring more accurate quotes, schedules, and service programs based on accurate, verified information.



Smart Scan is part of ServiceTrade’s ongoing effort to leverage AI to improve contractor workflows in practical ways. “Smart Scan is the latest addition to ServiceTrade’s AI-powered toolset, Smart Comment, Smart Summary, and Smart Transcribe , which are driving productivity and improving office workflows every day across our customer base,” concluded Ms. Bock.

For operations and back-office teams, accurate and consistent asset data from the field means more reliable records for quoting, proposals, planning, and reporting—without the need for cleanup later. Built directly into the ServiceTrade mobile application for iOS and Android, Smart Scan enables field technicians to rapidly look up assets during service calls. Immediate access to history and details accelerates troubleshooting and decision-making, enabling more accurate audits and diagnostics.

Availability

Smart Scan is now live in the ServiceTrade Mobile App . Customers can access it by updating to the latest app version (7.3.0) and scanning equipment nameplates during normal service, maintenance, or audit workflows.

For more information, visit ServiceTrade Smart AI for Service Contractors on our website .

About ServiceTrade

ServiceTrade, Inc., is a best-in-class field service management platform that enables commercial contractors to build efficient, profitable, and growing businesses. With a decade of innovation and 1300 customers, ServiceTrade is an end-to-end, fully integrated solution that maximizes technician performance, streamlines operations, and delivers digital-first experiences that win and delight customers. Commercial contractors can service smarter and scale faster with ServiceTrade.

