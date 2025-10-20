ServiceTrade Launches Smart Insights: AI-Powered Business Intelligence for Commercial Contractors

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade , the leading software provider for commercial service contractors, today announced the launch of ServiceTrade Smart Insights, an AI-powered analytics and business intelligence solution built directly into the ServiceTrade platform. Designed specifically for fire and life safety, HVAC, and mechanical contractors, Smart Insights delivers real-time, enterprise-grade analytics, helping business leaders measure profitability, productivity, and operational health and make AI-enabled, data-driven decisions without relying on disconnected spreadsheets or expensive bolt-on BI tools.

“Contractors shouldn’t need a team of analysts or hours of manual reporting to understand what’s driving their business,” said Brook Bock, Chief Product Officer at ServiceTrade. “Smart Insights brings AI-powered analytics directly into the ServiceTrade platform, which they use to run their business every day. Leaders can identify, track, and understand current and historical key performance data in real-time for better decision-making. Armed with this intelligence, they can optimize operations, focus on profitable growth, and achieve enterprise scalability.”

Insights That Enable Growth

Commercial service contractors face increasing labor shortages, growing demands, business complexity, and escalating customer expectations. According to industry research, companies that leverage AI-driven analytics grow up to 2x faster than peers who rely on manual reporting. Smart Insights was built to meet this need, giving contractors a field service management platform with embedded business intelligence that improves revenue per technician, increases revenue, and enables operational efficiency.

With Smart Insights, commercial service contractors gain:

Always-current intelligence: Real-time analytics surface trends in job profitability, technician performance, and important business metrics.



Natural language, AI-powered interface: Ask detailed questions in plain English and instantly receive actionable insights—no technical expertise required.



Data you can trust: ServiceTrade’s unique Data Error Detection ensures clean, reliable metrics by flagging information gaps before they impact reporting or decision making.



Automated reporting and dashboards: Out-of-the-box dashboards provide instant insights, and scheduled reports allow you to keep leadership aligned and up to date.



Scalability: Whether a contractor is building KPI discipline or running multi-division operations, Smart Insights provides the detail needed for better day-to-day decisions and long-term strategies.



Contractors using Smart Insights are already seeing measurable results. “Now I can get answers in minutes rather than hours with ServiceTrade’s Smart Insights AI queries. Instead of spending hours building manual reports, I can focus on analyzing the data and making business decisions,” said Cassie Bruscell, Fire Protection Services, LLC.

“In an era in which commercial contractors need to outperform on revenue per technician, billable hours, and pull-through rates, contractors need more than reactive solutions—they need embedded, AI-powered intelligence that drives real business outcomes,” continues Ms. Bock. “While some platforms focus on automating tasks, ServiceTrade Smart Insights integrates real-time analytics directly into field operations—acting not as a bolt-on module but as the intelligence engine powering higher revenue per technician, efficient revenue operations, and breakthrough organizational efficiency—all without the complexity and errors of disjointed tools."

Availability

ServiceTrade Smart Insights is available today as part of the ServiceTrade platform. Existing customers should contact their ServiceTrade account manager to learn more.

About ServiceTrade

ServiceTrade delivers software that helps commercial fire and life safety contractors and mechanical and HVAC contractors service smarter and scale faster. With mobile applications, customer engagement tools, scheduling, dispatch, and AI-driven analytics, ServiceTrade empowers more than 1,300 contractors across North America to grow profitably while delivering superior customer experiences. Since its founding, ServiceTrade has facilitated billions in service transactions and continues to set the standard for digital transformation in commercial services.

For more information, visit www.servicetrade.com.

Contact:

media@ktcmarketingandpr.com