ServiceTrade Launches “Grow Your Own” Technician Workforce Program with VSC Fire & Security and Durham Tech

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade, the leader in software for commercial fire & life safety and mechanical HVAC contractors, today announced “Grow Your Own” Technician Workforce, a hands-on workforce initiative created to help contractors recruit, train, and retain the next generation of skilled technicians. The inaugural grant—$5,000 to VSC Fire & Security—will support the hiring and training of a new apprentice in partnership with Durham Technical Community College (Durham Tech), where students will be introduced to careers and registered apprenticeship pathways in the fire and life safety industry.

“Contractors repeatedly tell us that finding and hiring technicians is their biggest constraint to serving customers and scaling profitably,” said William Chaney, CEO of ServiceTrade. “The Grow Your Own initiative is a practical program that puts resources, educators, and our customers together to get in front of that problem. We’re thrilled to team up with VSC and Durham Tech to open the door to rewarding fire and life-safety careers, and to help the industry build the workforce it needs.”

The program complements ServiceTrade’s ongoing work with contractors to solve their biggest operational challenges, including the skilled labor shortage. Pairing grants with education and apprenticeship partners will help accelerate the hiring and training of new entrants to the fire and life safety technician career. ServiceTrade’s deep engagement with contractors has long focused on technician productivity, customer outcomes, and data-driven improvement.

Why “Grow Your Own” now

Skilled labor remains the #1 concern of contractors. In the National Fire Protection Association’s (NFPA) most recent trades survey, 50% of fire and life safety business owners and managers identified the shortage of qualified candidates as the top challenge.

The industry is expanding. The global fire protection systems market is projected to grow from roughly $78–83B in 2022–2023 to ~$128–130B by 2030 (≈6.4–6.6% CAGR), reflecting sustained demand for inspections, monitoring, and life-safety compliance. Grand View Research

Apprenticeships are scaling nationally. The U.S. Department of Labor reports continued expansion of registered apprenticeship programs across industries, underscoring a proven earn-while-you-learn pathway for technical roles. Apprenticeship.gov



Barry D. Bandy, VP & Division Manager, VSC Fire & Security, offered: “As senior technicians retire, the challenge is clear: attract and advance new entrants. We’re excited to participate in the program with ServiceTrade and Durham Tech. By taking the opportunity to students where they are, we can explain the impact and stability of life-safety work, and mentor apprentices into great careers that protect people and property every day.” Interested candidates can apply on the VSC job board .

About the pilot

Grant recipient: VSC Fire & Security, a ServiceTrade customer.





Use of funds: Initial hiring and training costs for one apprentice technician (tools, PPE, initial coursework/fees, and on-the-job mentorship).





Education partner: Durham Technical Community College (Durham, NC) — introducing students to registered apprenticeship options and aligning curriculum with contractor skill needs.





Outcomes targeted: Faster apprentice onboarding, documented progression toward NCCER-accredited apprenticeship completion, including credentials and on-the-job hours, and eventual permanent hiring and retention in the field.

“Our mission is to create opportunity through education. Partnering with local employers like VSC and industry innovators like ServiceTrade connects our students to real-world apprenticeships and high-demand, high-purpose careers. This type of grass-roots effort can make a real difference for our students and the industries where they’ll build their future,” said Gerardo Somarriba, Career Services Coordinator, Durham Technical Community College.

ServiceTrade regularly collaborates with leading contractors to improve technician performance, measure customer retention and outcomes, and scale best practices—work that informs initiatives like Grow Your Own.

About ServiceTrade

ServiceTrade provides the leading field service management platform for commercial fire & life safety and mechanical HVAC contractors. The platform helps businesses deliver better service, maximize technician productivity, and delight customers with digital, data-driven experiences—improving revenue per tech, shortening billing cycles, and raising customer and technician retention. Learn more at servicetrade.com .

About VSC Fire & Security

VSC Fire & Security is a premier fire protection and life-safety services provider. It offers inspections, monitoring, and repair across disciplines, including sprinklers, alarms, suppression, and extinguishers. VSC invests in apprenticeships and career pathways to grow the next generation of life-safety professionals. VSCfire.com

About Durham Technical Community College

Durham Tech is a public two-year institution serving Durham and Orange counties in North Carolina. The college partners with employers to deliver work-based learning and registered apprenticeships that connect students to high-demand careers in skilled trades. durhamtech.edu

