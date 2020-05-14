Profit decreases by 59 percent in the first quarter

January 1 – March 31, 2020

Net sales amounted to MSEK 372 (376). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, sales decreased by 4 percent.

Operating profit (EBITA) decreased by 59 percent to MSEK 12 (30).

The operating margin (EBITA margin) was 3.2 percent (7.9).

Profit after tax decreased by 82 percent to MSEK 3 (16).

Earnings per share decreased by 82 percent to SEK 0.15 (0.85).

A global pandemic broke out in the first quarter of 2020 due to coronavirus COVID-19. The pandemic negatively affected the Group’s sales and earnings at the end of the quarter.

CEO comment

“From March 1 to the day of this report, BTS has won more than MSEK 350 in new digital and virtual projects in more than 150 customer projects for delivery as of the second quarter.”

Outlook for 2020

There is currently considerable uncertainty about how revenues for physical, digital and virtual deliveries will develop during the year, and we do not currently have sufficient data to provide a financial outlook for the year.



For more information, please contact:



Michael Wallin

Head of investor relations

BTS Group AB

michael.wallin@bts.com

+46-8-587 070 02

+46-708-78 80 19

This information is information that BTS Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on May 14, 2020.

