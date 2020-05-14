ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC

14 May 2020

ICG Enterprise Trust plc ("the Company") - Annual Report and Accounts

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R, the Company announces that a copy of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 January 2020 has been sent to the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM") and will shortly be available for viewing at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The Annual Report and Accounts and AGM Notice may also be viewed on the Company's website at www.icg-enterprise.co.uk.

The Annual Report and Accounts have been posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive them in hard copy form.

Enquiries:

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary

ICG Enterprise Trust plc

+44 (0) 20 3201 7700











