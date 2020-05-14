HOUSTON, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) (“Superior Energy” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Investors may participate either by phone or audio webcast.

By Phone: Dial 888-317-6003 (International dial-in 412-317-6061) at least 10 minutes before the call and use entry number 6767493. A replay will be available through May 28, 2020 by dialing 877-344-7529 (International replay dial-in 412-317-0088) and using the access code 10143955. By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Investor Relations section of Superior Energy’s website at www.superiorenergy.com. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Superior Energy

Superior Energy (NYSE: SPN) serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Paul Vincent, VP of Treasury and Investor Relations, (713) 654-2200