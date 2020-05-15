IDEX Biometrics ASA held its annual general meeting on 15 May 2020. 214.4 million shares or 30% of the capital was represented at the meeting.

All resolutions were made as proposed in the notice of the meeting and the supplemental proposal.

Following the annual general meeting the board consists of chair Morten Opstad, deputy chair Larry Ciaccia and members Deborah Davis, Hanne Høvding and Steve Skaggs.

Following the annual general meeting the nomination committee consists of chair Robert N. Keith and members Håvard Nilson and Harald Voigt.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186

Derek D’Antilio, Chief financial Officer

E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +1 197 827 31344

