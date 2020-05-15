SEATTLE, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anti-rejection drugs/immunosupressants, anti-viral drugs, immunoglobulins, chemotherapy drugs, targeted therapies, vaccines are used in the treatment of various liver diseases.

The global liver diseases therapeutics market is estimated to account for US$ 12,851.3 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Market Drivers:

High prevalence of hepatitis B in emerging economies is expected to propel growth of the global liver diseases therapeutics market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the study, ‘Prevalence of hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) positivity and its associated factors in Rwanda’, published in May 2019, in BMC Infectious Diseases, the prevalence of hepatitis B surface antigen was 3.9% in the study population.

Development and launch of human primary hepatic cells is also expected to boost growth of the market. For instance, in May 2020, BioIVT, a provider of research models and services for drug and diagnostic development, launched high-purity Kupffer cells to support R&D of drugs in liver disease.

Market Opportunities:

R&D in liver diseases is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global liver diseases therapeutics market. For instance, in May 2020, a research published in Journal of Nutrition assessed changes in plasma miR-122, correlate miR-122 with serum liver function tests and enzymes in children with intestinal failure-associated liver disease who received pure intravenous fish oil as a treatment for cholestasis.

Moreover, universal hepatitis C screening is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in May 2020, Echosens, a provider of non-invasive diagnostic products and services for liver diagnosis, urged increased vigilance around liver health during May 2020 Hepatitis Awareness Month.

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulatory approvals and rigorous clinical trials are some of the factors that are expected to hinder growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The global liver diseases therapeutics market was valued at US$ 11,854.7 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 24,921.3 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.7% between 2020 and 2027. Increasing prevalence of diseases such as hepatitis and liver cancer is expected to support growth of the market over the forecast period.

Antiviral drugs segment held dominant position in the global liver diseases therapeutics market in 2019, accounting for 32.7% share in terms of value, followed by vaccines and chemotherapy drugs, respectively. Antiviral drugs are used in the treatment of hepatitis, and new drug launches are expected to support growth of this segment.

Hospital Pharmacies segment held dominant position in the global liver diseases therapeutics market in 2019, accounting for 41.3% share in terms of value, followed by retail pharmacies and online pharmacies, respectively.

Market Trends/Key Takeaways:

Toxin exposure may lead to fatty liver disease. For instance, in April 2020, researchers from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Jersey, U.S., at Digestive Disease Week 2020, reported that toxin exposure may have contributed to dramatically higher rates of fatty liver disease among first responders to the attack on the World Trade Center in September 2001.

R&D of new drugs is expected to boost growth of the global liver diseases therapeutics market. For instance, in May 2020, researchers at the University of the Basque Country reported development of new drugs based on the structure of ursodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of polycystic liver disease.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global liver diseases therapeutics market include, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences, Glaxosmithkline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Watson Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Theratechnologies Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Endo International, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc., and MAX BioPharma, Inc.

Key Developments:

May 2020: Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced topline results from its INTREPID Phase 2 study of EDP-305, a Farnesoid X receptor (FXR), in subjects with primary biliary cholangitis.

April 2020: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc discontinued the enrollment in the Phase 3 clinical study of defibrotide for the prevention of hepatic veno-occlusive disease

Market Segmentation:

By Therapy Type Anti-Rejection Drugs/Immunosuppressant’s Chemotherapy Drugs Targeted therapy Vaccines Anti-Viral Drugs Immunoglobulins Corticosteroids

By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East Africa







