The annual general meeting of IDEX Biometrics ASA on 15 May 2020 resolved that the board members could elect to receive all or part of the board remuneration in the form of shares in IDEX. The shares are locked up for one year from the date of the annual general meeting. Two board members took part of the board remuneration in shares, and 669,055 new shares will be issued when the share capital has been paid in.

Following the issue of the new shares to the board members, the company’s share capital will be NOK 117,599,880.- divided into 783,999,200 registered shares each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

Board member Deborah Davis will acquire 227,073 shares against payment of NOK 0.15 per share, instead of NOK 280,000 of the board remuneration. Ms Davis will take the remainder of the board remuneration in cash. After this transaction, Ms Davis will hold 514,479 shares and no other rights to shares in IDEX.

Board member Steve Skaggs will acquire 214,909 shares against payment of NOK 0.15 per share, instead of NOK 265,000 of the board remuneration. Mr Skaggs will take the remainder of the board remuneration in cash. After this transaction, Mr Skaggs will hold 664,909 shares and no other rights to shares in IDEX.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186

Derek D’Antilio, Chief financial Officer

E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +1 197 827 31344

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act