Temecula, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nufactor, Inc., a subsidiary of FFF Enterprises, Inc. is pleased to be recognized as the first pharmacy to achieve Ig Certified Pharmacist (IgCP®) credentialing for all of their California pharmacists. The IgCP® credentialing provides assessment, validation and documentation of the knowledge, skills, and overall clinical competence of pharmacists managing and dispensing immunoglobulin (Ig) therapy. It is the only nationally recognized certification for Ig pharmacists.

A Culture of Revolutionary Improvements

Nufactor’s decision to work towards achieving the first IgCP® credentialing for registered and licensed pharmacists is a demonstration of their ongoing commitment to Ig excellence. “I am extremely proud of our team for their achievement. Our support in this endeavor was not only for the improvement of standardizing pharmacy practices within our organization, but also for aligning with nationally recognized standards as set forth by the Immunoglobulin National Society (IgNS). Through this accomplishment, we are fulfilling our mission of making a difference in our patients’ lives, by providing them with highly skilled pharmacy support and quality care every time. Our plans included IgCP® credentialing for our all pharmacists, but unfortunately the COVID-19 pandemic has forestalled our exam in North Carolina. We will have all North Carolina staff tested as soon as the exam is available again. Once open, we will follow with credentialing for our Texas location shortly thereafter,” said Leslie Vaughan, RPh, IgCP®, chief operations officer.

Relentless Focus on Excellence

The Immunoglobulin National Society (IgNS) is committed to the IgCP® credentialing process, which provides assessment, validation and documentation of the knowledge, skills and overall clinical competence of pharmacists managing and dispensing Ig therapy. The IgCP® credentialing is the only nationally-recognized certification for Ig pharmacists. It meets nationally-recognized standards that are reliable and legally defensible measurements of Ig pharmacists’ knowledge and skills. IgCP® credentialing validates that pharmacists have met stringent requirements for knowledge and experience, and are qualified to provide competent Ig care. “Ig therapy is one of the most complex clinical fields, requiring pharmacists to possess specialized expertise to ensure safe clinical practices and best patient outcomes. Earning the prestigious IgCP® credential demonstrates the highest dedication to the practice of Ig therapy, and merits recognition of the pharmacist’s knowledge and clinical competence,” said Luba Sobolevsky, PharmD, IgCP®, executive director of IgNS.

About Nufactor, Inc.

Nufactor, Inc. is a specialty infusion company and a subsidiary of FFF Enterprises, Inc., the largest and most trusted distributor of plasma products, vaccines, biosimilars and other specialty pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals. Nufactor, established in 1995, specializes in thetreatment of patients with chronic conditions, with concentration on treating rare disease states in neurology, immunology, hematology, oncology, dermatology and rheumatology. The company also supports the immune globulin community through IG Living magazine, a publication devoted to promoting patient advocacy, education and communication. Nufactor is dedicated to solving the chronic problems of affordability, availability and safety in disease state management for chronically ill patients. Nufactor is deeply committed to the philosophy of providing philanthropic support to the patient communities they serve, including hemophilia, immune deficiencies and peripheral neuropathies, among others. Please visit www.Nufactor.com as well as LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for more information about the company.

About FFF Enterprises, Inc.

FFF Enterprises, founded in 1988, continues to take a leadership position in supply chain safety and innovation, setting new standards and pioneering industry firsts. With more than 31 years of experience in product allocation management serving 96% U.S. Hospitals, FFF Enterprises is dedicated to meeting the needs of our most precious patients. Everything we do affirms our dedication to forge a reliable, secure pharmaceutical supply chain in the pursuit of our mission of Helping Healthcare Care®. FFF Enterprises has been presented with the "Supplier Legacy Award" by Premier, the "Specialty Distributor of the Year Award" by Vizient, and the notable success of over 11,500 counterfeit-free days (and counting) of safe, reliable product distribution. Please visit FFF Enterprises' news site on www.FFFEnterprises.com as well as LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube for more information about the company.

