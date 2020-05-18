WARWICK, NY, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Surgical Corp. (OTCPK: OZSC), (“Ozop” or the “Company”), today announces that Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. (“PCTI”), has recently received a follow-on purchase order for a DC power supply from a sister company of an existing client which is part of a major Asian based international conglomerate group of companies operating in numerous fields including electronics, renewable energy, chemicals and automotive. PCTI continues to work with existing and new clients on new potential quotes and existing bids.



The DC power supply will be used in a carbon fiber process, called Electrolytic Surface Treatment (EST). This process increases the tensile strength when bonded with a resin composite, which is the majority of carbon fiber applications.

Catherine Chis, PCTI President noted “We are happy this client continues to trust the innovation and reliability of our equipment in their important processes.”

“With our year end filing completed and we near closer to the merger, we’re looking forward to introducing our shareholders to the business of PCTI over the coming weeks. From ongoing and new sales, contract bids, R&D, special projects, to moving into energy storage, PCTI offers us a world of unique and innovative solutions in a highly specialized marketplace.” Stated Brian Conway, CEO of Ozop Surgical Corp.

About Ozop Surgical Corp.

Ozop Surgical, Corp. (www.ozopsurgical.com) invents, designs, develops, manufactures and distributes innovative endoscopic instruments, surgical implants, instrumentation, devices and related technologies, focused on spine, neurological and pain management procedures and specialties. Our focus is on economically disrupting the market with clinically equivalent or superior existing and new products resulting in immediate and significant savings for providers, payors and consumers.

About Power Conversion Technologies, Inc.

Power Conversion Technologies, Inc (www.pcti.com) invents, designs, develops, manufactures and distributes standard and custom power electronic solutions. Founded in 1991 and located in East Butler, Pennsylvania, the Company’s mission is to be the global leader for high power electronics with a standard of continued innovation.

