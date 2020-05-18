Frederick County Public Schools Selects Neotouch by Quadient to Ensure no Student is Left Behind During Remote Learning

Paris, May 18, 2020

Quadient , a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today Frederick County Public Schools in Virginia has selected Neotouch by Quadient , a cloud-based hybrid mail service, to help deliver schoolwork to students, ensuring no child is left behind during remote learning. With its 23 facilities closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school system, like others across the U.S., faced the challenge of delivering remote learning materials to students who don’t have access to the internet. Using the Neotouch platform, teachers can now access an online portal from their homes where they upload schoolwork for students. The hybrid mail platform then automatically and securely sends the materials to a Quadient production facility where they are printed and mailed to the homes of students.

“Many families are struggling economically during this shutdown, and there are students without access to the internet. If e-learning was the only option, some of our students would be unable to participate, and that’s not acceptable,” said Jim Angelo, assistant superintendent for instruction, Frederick County Public Schools. “In addition to making sure all students can participate in remote learning, our teachers are enjoying how easy and efficient it is to get their classroom assignments distributed.”

The platform allows users to virtually print, sort, stuff envelopes, add postage and deliver mail all from a computer with a simple internet connection. Mail delivery and costs can be tracked in real time within the system. For Frederick County Public Schools, which serves more than 13,900 students in Pre-K to 12th grades, Neotouch resolved the concern of having to direct staff to go to otherwise closed schools during the pandemic to print, prep and send the materials.

“We are excited to be able to be part of helping connect teachers and students during this difficult time,” said Alyna Wnukowsky, chief solution officer, Business Process Automation, Quadient. “Thanks to the hard work of teachers supported with Neotouch and the US Postal Service, each week every student at Frederick County Public Schools now has access to the daily schoolwork.”

