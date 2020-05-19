SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc. , (Nasdaq: EVSI , EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, salutes their team of U.S. Marine and Army veterans for their service in honor of Military Appreciation Month in May and Memorial Day this May 25, 2020.



“Envision Solar is driven by a Made-in-America corporate ethos and is dedicated to making EV charging and energy security infrastructure products that are clean, reliable and secure and do not rely on the utility grid,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Envision Solar. “We run a meritocracy but it’s possible that we seek merit in places others neglect and we like creating opportunity for those who have earned their seat at the table; this is an important part of this company’s DNA. Nobody knows the real cost of a barrel of oil better than someone that has risked their life to defend our access to it. We salute this team for their military service and for helping to ensure the freedoms we enjoy as Americans. Our entire team is to be commended for their commitment to making clean energy a priority, especially as we move through these unprecedented and tragic times.”

This month, the company presented commendations to four employees, including former U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant, Rick Assmann, 46, who is a disabled vet. “It doesn’t matter what branch of the military we recruit from,” said Assmann, Director of Manufacturing Operations. “One of the reasons we seek out vets is because we know what to expect; they like structure, are dependable, and get the job done.” Assmann served four years as a member of the First Marine Division and 1st Battalion 4th Marines, stationed at Camp Pendleton. He served a deployment in Somalia and was later deployed on a naval ship for 7 months to the Persian Gulf, Kuwait, Saipan, Hong Kong, and Singapore. He was also part of the first element to train with the Jordanian army in 40 years.

Luis Montalvan, Jr., Deployment Specialist at Envision Solar, will turn 48 on September 11. He is a former U.S. Marine Sergeant who served for the Marine Aircraft Group-39 (MAG-39) and Marine Aviation Logistic Squadron-39 (MALS-39) at the 22 Area Airfield in Camp Pendleton. Montalvan was deployed on a ship in the waters adjacent to Iraq during Desert Storm. When 9/11 became something more than his birthday, he, along with the rest of the world, watched the 9/11 attacks on TV. Montalvan was stationed at Camp Pendleton and spent six years in the service. “I originally went in because I wanted to be a sniper, but without 20/20 vision, I opted to work with the helicopter squadrons, ensuring they had their mission envelopes.” Regarding his work colleagues, he comments: “There is a silent code between us as brothers; I am out in the field making deliveries, setting up our infrastructure and the other guys are back home making sure quality EV ARCs are produced. On Memorial Day, I get chills down my spine when civilians thank us for our service.”

Dane Kallungi, 37, is a mechanical engineer originally from Torrance, CA. He joined the Marines in 2008 and served as a Motor Transportation Operator out of Camp Pendleton where he supported the air squadron. He served his country for four years, as he felt it was his personal obligation to serve. For Envision, he serves as an Electromechanical Assembler overseeing how the complex electronics of the solar-powered EV chargers are housed. “The service instills a work ethic and mindset that is a recipe for success. When this pandemic hit, I was not sure that we would be an essential service, but it is a blessing we are. I was part of the Oakland redeployment of an EV ARC that was used for COVID test centers. As a civilian now, it feels great that I am involved with making products that can provide energy when the grid goes down.”

Hakimu Phillips, 39, Structural Welder at Envision Solar, was originally trained as an Army Stinger Operator and was deployed in Iraq for a year where he maintained the integrity of base power lines, which insurgents compromised to collect copper. He also located and disassembled caches of explosives throughout the country. “Memorial Day used to just be a day off, but after serving, I now think about all the vets who died for our country. Every year, I go to Point Loma where all those who served in Pearl Harbor are laid to rest and think about all those who sacrificed their lives for the well-being of this country. The opportunities that the U.S. has given us are worth fighting for.” Now a professional welder, Phillips cites that the Army gave him the path, skills and character that he uses on the job every day.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com , produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Linkedin , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

This Envision Solar International, Inc. Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

