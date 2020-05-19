VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group (“BIG”), a leading developer of Blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announced today that it has entered into a Partnership Agreement with IX Asia Limited. The incorporation of BIG’s tools will offer powerful AML and CFT solutions to IX Asia and they will be able to pass them on to the consumer in the creation of a more risk averse customer experience.



As fintech technology continues to advance, so does the pace of new cybersecurity risks especially around crypto transactions. BitRank Verified® will scan crypto addresses and transactions for connections to illicit activities and nefarious entities. Similarly, QLUETM will enable the ability to peer into the details around cryptocurrency transactions. This enables the ability to track and trace crypto transactions and activities while at the same time being notified of any changes or movement adding another level to management and enhanced due diligence for client monitoring.

In addition to BitRank® and QLUE, BIG has created the Cryptocurrency Training Academy to help companies such as IX Asia broaden education to compliance and risk managers to learn how to bring security and accountability to cryptocurrency. The Training Academy draws on years of experience from their in-house investigators and Certified Bitcoin Professionals. BIG is excited to introduce its sought-after training program through IX Asia to the Asian marketplace to help develop the cryptocurrency marketplace and allow it to mitigate suspicious and nefarious activities. The training would be a way for users to gain a solid, in-depth understanding of how to track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions and crimes involving virtual currencies.

Blockchain Intelligence Group’s President, Lance Morginn, commented, “By partnering with industry leaders like IX Asia it will allow us to further establish our presence in the APEC region. IX Asia has well established relationships and connections and won the Fintech Awards 2019 for Wealth Investment and Management. We look forward to the opportunity to collaborate with IX Asia to bring education and other technical solutions for their current and future business initiatives.”

The Partnership will see Blockchain Intelligence Group and IX Asia work closely together on cybersecurity offerings and new business development and will concentrate on marketing initiatives for these services throughout Asia.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) and Netcoins (netcoins.ca).

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUETM, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified®, offers a “risk score” for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and enables crypto transactions via retail locations globally, a self-serve crypto brokerage portal and an Over-The-Counter (OTC) trading desk.

About IX Asia

IX Asia Limited is a Fintech start-up company established in June 2015. It aims to improve the client engagement process of derivatives products by promoting financial literacy and new option information platform. As a key participant of the Cyberport Hong Kong, IX Asia launched the award winning ixOption App in August 2018, building on its success, launched the ixCryptoIndex in 2019 with growing subscription. For more information, on the Company, visit: https://www.IX Asia.com/

