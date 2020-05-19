SEATTLE, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing incidence of antimicrobial-resistance is expected to drive growth of the bacteriophage therapy market during the forecast period. For instance, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 2 million people suffer from antibiotic-resistant infection, and at least 23,000 people die each year in the U.S.



Rising funding for research and development of bacteriophage therapies is expected to drive the market growth. For instance, in August 2018, Phagomed Biopharma Gmbh. announced that their alternative therapies to combat antibiotic-resistant bacteria, has obtained grants worth US$ 4.67 million for developing virus–(phage–) based therapies against bacterial infections. The grant will be used to continue pre-clinical development of three drug candidates.

Increasing government funding is supporting phage therapy manufacturers to develop innovative approach in order to reduce incidence of antimicrobial-resistant infections is expected to propel the market growth. For instance, in January 2016, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a part of the National Institutes of Health, has awarded US$ 5 million for 24 research projects to develop non-traditional therapeutics such as bacteriophage or phage therapy and others therapies for the treatment of bacterial infections

Furthermore, increasing acquisitions and partnership agreements by players are expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2019, Pherecydes Pharma entered a collaborative agreement with France-based, Bioaster Technology Research Institute (TRI) for microbiology and infectious diseases, to explore the use of phage therapy for treating complicated urinary tract infections. Under this collaboration, Pherecydes Pharma and Bioaster initiated PhagUTI project.

Key Market Takeaways:

The bacteriophage therapy market is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to rising prevalence of antibiotic resistant infection, rising research activities for and development of novel therapies, increasing adoption of growth strategies such as acquisitions, and collaborations by market players. For instance, in 2019, BiomX Ltd, an Israel-based phage therapy company, merged with New York-listed, Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC). The company, after merger, is led by BiomX ltd.

Key players are focused on adopting growth strategies such as facility expansions, and collaborations and acquisitions to enhance their presence in potential markets, which is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2017, Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, opened state-of-the-art BSL2 labs, and phage manufacturing facilities designed according to standards set by the Food and Drug Administration, Good Manufacturing Practice, International Council for Harmonisation Q7A, and International Organization for Standardization Class 8 standards, in Gaithersburg, Maryland U.S. The facility is focused on rapid and precise delivery of phage therapy.

Key players operating in the global bacteriophage therapy market include—

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eliava Biopreparations Ltd., Pherecydes Pharma, Intralytix, Inc., Phagelux Inc., Nextbiotics, InnoPhage, Ltd, Locus Biosciences, Inc., TechnoPhage, Eligo Bioscience SA, Phagomed Biopharma GmbH., PhagePro, Inc., Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Inc., EnBiotix, Inc., Intodeworld, Inc., BiomX Ltd., Phi Therapeutics, Fixed-phage Ltd., Micreos BV, and ContraFect Corporation.

Market Segmentation:

Global Bacteriophage Therapy Market, By Targeted Bacteria: Escherichia coli Staphylococcus Streptococcus Pseudomonas Salmonella Others

Global Bacteriophage Therapy Market, By Route of Administration: Oral Topical Parenteral

Global Bacteriophage Therapy Market, By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East Africa



