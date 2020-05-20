BOSTON and DURHAM, N.C., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading provider of solutions to accelerate the development and delivery of innovative new therapies to improve world health, from Clinical through Commercialization, announced the launch of the #KeepingPatientsFirst integrated Real-World Evidence (RWE) research platform collating critical evidence and accelerating patient and physician access to insights on treatment and outcomes in COVID-19. The platform is powered by Microsoft Azure in collaboration with the company’s Parexel Informatics division, enabling physicians and researchers to better understand and adjust treatments in real-time. The robust and patient-centric technology solution reflects learnings from both organizations resulting from their cloud technology alliance established in 2017.



“Applying the traditional process of executing randomized controlled clinical trials that require in-person subject availability over a period of months and years to execute is simply not feasible in today’s landscape,” said Jamie Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer, Parexel. “As such, our industry must innovate to validate and approve these therapies at the earliest possible moment. Our #KeepingPatientsFirst platform leverages advanced technology capabilities along with industry-leading expertise to expedite the processing and analysis of information to work with regulators to save lives.”

Patty Obermaier, US VP of Healthcare at Microsoft said, “As the global health pandemic has evolved, we’ve seen the industry come together with a range of innovative solutions emerging. We are pleased to see that by using Azure, Parexel has been able to accelerate their work to help provide rapid access to COVID-19 therapies.”

#KeepingPatientsFirst is focused on aggregating, analyzing and predicting real-world COVID-19-related disease progression and outcomes using state-of-the-art machine learning, artificial intelligence and analytics. The study is now available to provide patients and healthcare providers a leading reliable source for rapid access to pooled real-time analyses on multiple COVID-19 therapies thus facilitating informed, individualized treatment decisions and accelerating the identification of promising therapies. This epidemiological approach will also help to characterize and define an unprecedented worldwide event, including documenting the real-world patient journey from awareness to diagnosis to disease resolution, speeding the evaluation of potential COVID-19 therapies.

Parexel’s RWE, regulatory and technology experts, including the company’s 80+ on-staff former global regulators, contributed to the development of the platform, ensuring alignment with regulatory standards and evidence that can support eventual approval decisions for COVID-19 therapies.

“The #KeepingPatientsFirst integrated RWE research platform and analytics were developed and will be executed with the patient and frontline physicians in mind,” said Gavin Nichols, EVP, Parexel Informatics and Technology. “By capturing information at the source and providing real-time adaptive analytics, we are providing patients and physicians with evidence that will improve treatment decisions.”

