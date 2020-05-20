SEATTLE, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global emulsion styrene butadiene rubber market was valued at US$ 6,458.3 Mn in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period (2019-2027), in terms of revenue.
Key Trends and Analysis:
The emulsion styrene butadiene rubber market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the growing construction industry. E-SBR is used in the production of adhesives & sealants, which are utilized in the construction industry. For instance, according to the Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics, the global construction industry is expected to increase to US$ 15.5 trillion by the end of 2030, led by three countries including China, U.S., and India. Moreover, according to the same source, the construction market in India will grow almost twice as China by 2030.
Moreover, rapidly changing fashion trends is expected to be a key driver in the global emulsion styrene butadiene rubber market. Emulsion styrene butadiene rubber has applications in manufacturing footwear, among other rubber goods. The footwear fashion trends are positively impacting the emulsion styrene butadiene rubber market. Moreover, increasing disposable income and changing lifestyles are factors that are driving demand for different varieties of footwear. For instance, the Office for National Statistics stated that the median household disposable income in the UK was US$ 38,288.2 in the financial year 2019, up by 1.4% or US$ 520 when compared with financial year 2018.
Moreover, various advantages offered by emulsion styrene butadiene rubber (E-SBR) is expected to drive the global market in the forecast period. E-SBR is widely utilized in polymer modification of asphalt emulsions, which is used in the production of micro-surfacing fix formulation and chip seal.
Key Market Takeaways:
Key companies operating in the global emulsion styrene butadiene rubber include—
Arlanxeo, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC), Indian Synthetic Rubber Ltd. (ISRL), JSR Corporation, Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd., LG Chem. Ltd., PetroChina Company Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Sibur Petrochemical Company, Synthos, Taiwan Synthetic Rubber Corporation (TSRC), Trinseo, Versalis S.p.A. (Eni), and ZEON Corporation.
Market Segmentation:
