ESCONDIDO, Calif., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance edge computing, held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on May 20, 2020. Due to a number of factors, including mailing delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic, a quorum was not present for the conduct of business at the Annual Meeting.



To allow more time for stockholders to vote and more time for the company to solicit additional votes to establish a quorum for the Annual Meeting, the meeting was convened and then adjourned until Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, and will reconvene at that time as a virtual meeting via the Internet at www.proxydocs.com/OSS .

A quorum consists of a majority of the shares entitled to vote. There is no change to the record date of March 23, 2020 for the stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

If you have not yet voted, we urge you to vote through the Internet, by telephone, or by mail by following the instructions on the proxy card. These options require stockholders to input their Control Number, which was provided on the proxy card. If you authorize a proxy using the Internet, after visiting www.proxypush.com/OSS and inputting your Control Number, you will be prompted to provide your voting instructions. You may also vote your shares telephonically by dialing 1-866-430-8284 from a touch-tone phone and following the automated prompts.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Stockholders should read the Company’s proxy statement (filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 1, 2020) carefully before making any voting decision, as it contains important information relating to the proposals at the Annual Meeting. The proxy statement and the Company’s most recent annual report are available at www.proxydocs.com/OSS . Further, these documents and any other materials filed by the Company with the SEC can be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov , or from the Company’s website at www.onestopsystems.com .

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance computing modules and systems, including customized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator storage software. These products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications, and empower scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals to push the boundaries of their industries.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’ and on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

