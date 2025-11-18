OSS Expands Best-In-Class High Performance Compute Portfolio with the Launch of PCIe Gen 6 Product Line at SC25

Company to showcase next-generation PCIe 6.0 CopprLink™ cable adapters and new 4UPro-Max expansion accelerator for ultra-low latency, high-wattage AI workloads at Booth 2111

Latest innovation from OSS focused on supporting the next generation of commercial datacenters and edge computing markets

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leading provider of rugged, enterprise-class compute solutions for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and sensor processing at the edge, today announced a portfolio of next-generation PCI Express® (PCIe®) 6.0 CopprLink™ cable adapters and a new 4UPro-Max PCIe expansion accelerator. Together, these solutions are designed to support the latest generation of high-power AI/ML accelerators and data-intensive workloads in commercial datacenters, as well as applications at the edge. OSS will showcase the new best-in-class products at SuperComputing Conference 2025 (SC25), November 16–21 in St. Louis, Missouri, at Booth 2111.

Extending OSS Leadership in PCIe Expansion

“For over 20 years, OSS has been first to market with the latest generation PCIe large-scale expansion products, leading our customers into each new wave of high-performance compute and storage,” said Mike Knowles, President and CEO of OSS. “With our new PCIe 6.0 cable adapters and the 4UPro-Max, we are once again extending that leadership. These platforms combine high bandwidth, low latency and large-scale accelerator density to address the demands of evolving datacenter and rugged edge applications.”

Ultra-Low Latency PCIe 6.0 Connectivity with HIB6110

OSS’s HIB6110 PCIe 6.0 cable adapter, features an ultra-low-latency retimer-based design. HIB6110 transparently adapts any server’s x16 PCIe slot to an industry-standard x16 PCIe CopprLink external cable, enabling up to 256 GB/s of data throughput to high-speed external devices.

These devices include OSS’s extensive line of PCIe expansion accelerators as well as the next generation of Compute Express Link™ (CXL™) memory expansion and pooling systems, helping customers meet the bandwidth, latency and memory requirements of today’s large language models and other advanced AI workloads.

High-Bandwidth Switched Fabric with HIB6310

OSS’s HIB6310 PCIe 6.0 cable adapter, is a multi-port, switch-based design that delivers maximum performance and flexibility. HIB6310 provides up to 1,024 GB/s of PCIe switched-fabric bandwidth for sensor, HPC and AI data movement.

From a single x16 PCIe slot, HIB6310 offers both:

16 lanes of external PCIe 6.0 CopprLink cable connectivity, and

32 lanes of internal PCIe 6.0 connectivity.





This combination of internal and external lanes in a single adapter effectively “supercharges” Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) workflows. External sensor data can be routed directly to the latest GPU and FPGA accelerators and to NVMe storage devices inside OSS’s 2U and 3U Short Depth Servers (SDS), avoiding unnecessary hops through host system memory.

The HIB6310 further enhances RDMA performance through OSS proprietary multicast software and advanced SDS PCIe fabric topologies, enabling efficient fan-out of high-bandwidth data streams in complex systems.

4UPro-Max: Scaling to the Next Wave of High-Wattage Accelerators

In addition to PCIe 6.0 cable adapters, OSS is introducing the 4UPro-Max PCIe expansion system, designed to scale modern servers – including OSS’s 2U and 3U SDS platforms – with more high-power accelerators than previously possible.

Across the SC25 show floor, AI accelerators are pushing beyond 600 watts of power. 4UPro-Max extends the proven OSS 4UPro expansion family by delivering the connectivity, power and cooling needed to support up to eight PCIe 675W, dual-width accelerators in a single system. This new class of expansion enables customers to build denser, higher-performance systems for AI/ML training, inference, and other high-performance computing workloads.

Made in the USA, 4UPro-Max integrates the OSS Unified Baseboard Management Controller (U-BMC) with OSS proprietary software to monitor, manage and control critical system functions. The U-BMC includes an industry-standard Redfish® API and offers advanced capabilities such as:

Reconfiguring PCIe switch resources on the fly for agile, intelligent data infrastructure

Integrating server and expansion management into a unified, single-pane-of-glass dashboard





These features allow customers to optimize performance, power and utilization across multiple OSS platforms with a consistent management experience.

For product inquiries or to schedule a meeting at SC25, contact OSS sales engineers at sales@onestopsystems.com or call (877) 438-2724.

The SuperComputing Conference is an annual international gathering for professionals to discuss, showcase, and learn about the latest advancements in HPC and AI. These events feature technical programs, workshops, tutorials, and exhibits from vendors, researchers, and institutions, focusing on areas like HPC, AI, quantum computing, networking, storage, cloud and distributed computing.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com. You can also follow OSS on X, YouTube , and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "aim," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "suggest," "strategy," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to the potential and/or the current adoption of the newly developed PCIe 6.0 products, 4UPro-Max, U-BMC, or the potential benefit of attending the SuperComputing Conference. Actual specifications and results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contacts:

Robert Kalebaugh

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (858) 518-6154

Email contact