BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, is pleased to announce flexible and scalable Per Ticket Enterprise Bundles. The new bundle offerings provide flexibility to ensure that material suppliers have access to all product capabilities that align with their business goals. Priced on a per ticket basis, an annual subscription of ticket bundles provides unlimited trucks, users, and locations, and eliminates large, upfront CapEx costs.



“Per ticket subscription bundles deliver a faster return on value, enabling our customers to prioritize the applications that have the biggest impact on their bottom line,” said Ben Rabchuk, Strategic Account Manager at Command Alkon. “Bundles also facilitate standardization across multiple business units, establishing common businesses practices and procedures throughout a customer’s operations. When they wish to turn-on additional functionality going forward, customers may do so without additional software licensing costs. This per ticket model truly puts the power into the ready mix or bulk material producer’s hands.”

The shift to a per ticket model also opens the door to greater intercompany eBusiness capabilities via the CONNEX Platform. A simple connector is installed on existing ticketing systems to move ticket data to the cloud, enabling friction-free collaboration, seamless data sharing, and more effective communication and decision-making across all stakeholders on a project.

Per Ticket Bundle offerings include:

Ready Mix Enterprise Bundle for COMMANDseries : COMMANDseries, COMMANDqc, and COMMANDperformance bundled together for maximum value with unlimited locations, users, volume, trucks/loads.

: COMMANDseries, COMMANDqc, and COMMANDperformance bundled together for maximum value with unlimited locations, users, volume, trucks/loads. Bulk Materials Enterprise Bundle for Apex : Apex combined with COMMANDperformance maximizes site throughput, visibility, and improves decision making with unlimited locations, users, and trucks/loads.

: Apex combined with COMMANDperformance maximizes site throughput, visibility, and improves decision making with unlimited locations, users, and trucks/loads. Ready Mix Enterprise Bundle for Integra : Integra, COMMANDqc, and COMMANDperformance delivers order fulfillment, quality control and business intelligence with unlimited locations, users, volume, trucks/loads.

: Integra, COMMANDqc, and COMMANDperformance delivers order fulfillment, quality control and business intelligence with unlimited locations, users, volume, trucks/loads. Mobile Enterprise Bundle: MOBILEsales, MOBILEticket, MOBILEjobsite, MOBILEcommerce drives visibility, mobility, and performance for sales team, delivery processes and customer experiences.

To learn more about per ticket subscription licensing and the value it provides, please visit www.commandalkon.com/bundleup .

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

As the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Heavy Work, Command Alkon solutions deliver supply chain integration and frictionless digital collaboration across the heavy construction ecosystem. CONNEX, a many-to-many technology platform purpose built for the industry, enables business partners to automate inter-enterprise operations, capture real-time visibility into heavy material orders and deliveries, leverage leading-edge software experiences to achieve mutually beneficial goals, and share knowledge to manage by exception and promote certainty of outcomes. Founded in 1976, Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

