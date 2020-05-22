Martela’s co-operation negotiations for lay-offs are completed. The co-operation negotiations concerned the whole Martela Group personnel in Finland. The scope and duration of lay-offs can vary by functions and regions, taking into account the business needs. The lay-offs can be implemented until the end of June 2021, if the market situation so requires.

The co-operation negotiations were based on the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the long-standing uncertain market situation and the need to prepare for the possible expansion of the negative business impacts due to these factors.

The Martela Group employs approximately 380 people in Finland.

Our strategic direction is defined by our mission “Better working” and our vision “People-centric workplaces”. Martela provides people centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are in the core. We focus on the Nordic countries, as the Nordic countries are forerunner in hybrid working environments with common open work culture background and needs.