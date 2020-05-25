SEATTLE, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial dryer is used to process large quantities of bulk materials that need reduced moisture levels. There are different types of industrial dryers depending on the type and quantity of material to be processed, conduction dryers, convection dryers, dispersion dryers, fluidized bed dryers, pharmaceutical dryers, rolling bed dryers, rotary dryers, suspension/paste dryers, and toroidal bed are some of the most commonly used industrial dryers.
The global Industrial dryer market is estimated to account for US$ 2,929.7 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5 % over the forecasted period 2020-27.
Market Drivers:
Significant growth in the pharmaceutical sector is expected to propel growth of the global industrial dryers market over the forecast period. For instance, according to Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, over 750 orphan drugs were approved in the U.S. in 2018, compared to over 600 in 2017.
Moreover, increasing demand for gelatin is also expected to boost growth of the market. Gelatin is used in functional and nutraceutical foods, which increases demand for food-grade gelatin, collagen peptide and sub protein. Gelatin dryer is used in drying stage of gelatin products.
Market Opportunities:
Increasing demand for food is expected to lead to high demand for organic fertilizer dryers, thereby offering lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market. For instance, according to Food and Agriculture Organization, worldwide food demand is expected to increase by 70% by 2050.
Moreover, increasing mining activities are expected to boost demand for rotary drum dryers, thereby aiding in growth of the market. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, mineral production in India grew at a CAGR of 5.72 per cent between 2013-14 and 2017-18E to reach US$ 17.62 billion in 2017-18.
Request for Sample PDF copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3789
Key Takeaways:
Competitive Landscape:
Major players operating in the global industrial dryers market include, Metso Corporation, Anivi Ingenieria SA, ThyssenKrupp AG, YAMATO SANKO MFG. CO. LTD., ANDRITZ AG, Wuxi Modern Spray Drying Equipment Co., Ltd, Bühler Group, Ventilex Inc., GEA Group, Comspain XXI S.A., Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Inc., FEECO International, Inc., HEINKEL Drying and Separation Group, Mitchell Dryers Ltd., Spooner Industries Ltd, Changzhou Fanqun Drying Equipment Co. Ltd., and Changzhou Yibu Drying Equipment Co., Ltd.
Key Developments:
Major players in the market are focused on adopting various marketing strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in January 2020, Metso Corporation announced to demonstrate its product portfolio at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020.
Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3789
Market Segmentation:
Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
CMI
Pune, INDIA
Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
logo long.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: