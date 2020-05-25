SEATTLE, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lysosomal Storage Diseases (LSDs) are inherited disorders caused due to lack of specific enzymes that break down certain lipids or carbohydrates in the body cells. Gaucher disease is one of the most common LSDs. Fabry disease, Niemann-Pick disease, Hunter syndrome, Glycogen storage disease II (Pompe disease), and Tay-Sachs disease are some of the other examples of LSDs.

The global lysosomal storage diseases therapeutics market is estimated to account for US$ 15,734.5 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Market Drivers:

Significant prevalence of LSDs is expected to boost growth of the global lysosomal storage diseases therapeutics market over the forecast period. For instance, according to a report updated by National Center for Biotechnology Information, in January 2020, the prevalence of Fabry disease in white, male populations was 1:17,000 to 1:117,000.

Moreover, R&D in LSDs is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in March 2020, researchers from Lysosomal and Rare Disorders Research and Treatment Center U.S., reported that RANKL – a biological pathway that acts as a bridge between the immune and skeletal systems –on T lymphocytes, Osteopontin and MIP-1β decreased with Substrate Reduction Therapy suggesting that RANKL may be used as markers of bone disease progression in patients with Gaucher disease.

Market Opportunities:

Increasing awareness regarding LSDs is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global lysosomal storage diseases therapeutics market. For instance, MPS (Mucopolysaccrharidosis) Awareness Day is celebrated on 15th day of May annually worldwide to raise awareness among the people regarding MPS.

Initiatives to collect information regarding the prevalence, treatment, and management of LSDs is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, Sanofi Genzyme sponsors and administers the Pompe disease registry.

Market Restraints:

Although several therapies are available for the treatment of LSDs, there is no cure for the disorders, which is expected to limit growth of the global lysosomal storage diseases therapeutics market.

Key Takeaways:

The global lysosomal storage diseases therapeutics market was valued at US$ 7,217.9 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach US$ 15,792.6 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.0% between 2020 and 2027. Increasing incidence and prevalence of Lysosomal storage diseases (LSDs) during the forecasted period is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Enzyme replacement therapy segment in the global lysosomal storage diseases therapeutics market was valued at US$ 6,856.2 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 14,938.7 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. Increasing product approval during the forecast period is expected assist the growth of the segment

The gaucher disease segment held dominant position in the global lysosomal storage diseases therapeutics market in 2018, accounting for 30.0% share in terms of value, followed by Mucopolysaccaridosis and Fabry Diseases, respectively. Increasing strategic collaboration of regulatory bodies for the development of novel innovative drugs is expected to boost the growth of segment over forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global lysosomal storage diseases therapeutics market include, Shire plc, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Actelion Ltd., Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp., Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., CytRx Corporation, Orphazyme A/S, CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc., GC Pharma, and Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc.

Key Developments:

Major players in the market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, April 2020, CytRx Corporation highlighted that Orphazyme A/S has provided updated information regarding its projected filing of a New Drug Application (NDA) for arimoclomol in Niemann-Pick disease and its preparation for getting arimoclomol to patients.

Market Segmentation:

Global Lysosomal Storage Diseases Therapeutics Market, By Treatment:

Enzyme Replacement Therapy



Stem Cell Therapy Substrate Reduction Therapy Others

Global Lysosomal Storage Diseases Therapeutics Market, By Indication: Gaucher's Disease Fabry Disease Pompe’s Syndrome Mucopolysaccharidosis Others

Global Lysosomal Storage Diseases Therapeutics Market, By End User:

Hospitals Clinics



Global Lysosomal Storage Diseases Therapeutics Market, By Geography: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Country:



U.K. Germany Italy France Spain Russia



Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan ASEAN Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East: By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: Central Africa South Africa North Africa







