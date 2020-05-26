WARWICK, NY., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Surgical Corp. (OTCPK: OZSC), (“Ozop” or the “Company”), today announced that Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. (“PCTI”), has recently shipped an order to one of its clients a global Fortune 500 NYSE traded engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company. The shipped equipment will be used for the client’s research in naval nuclear propulsion technology which the company conducts in conjunction with the US Navy. After this shipment PCTI received additional follow-on purchase orders expected to ship in the coming months. PCTI has extensive experience in servicing naval technology related clients and is working on several prospective bids in this area which it expects to receive responses on in the near future.



Commented Catherine Chis, President of PCTI “Our global naval customers have trusted our equipment to provide power to in-hull submarine systems for more than 20 years to global naval organizations. In the history of the company, this particular project was one of the most impressive, sophisticated projects we have had the opportunity to engineer and manufacture. It was an accomplishment for our entire team.”

