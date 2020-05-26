SEATTLE, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Audiovisual (AV) is electronic media that process both visual and sound component namely films, television programs, church services, corporate conferencing, etc. Pro AV is an advanced version of AV used for commercial purposes. Pro AV includes numerous components such as audio components, display components, computer, room scheduler, camera, companion whiteboard, digital signage, and other supporting accessories. These components enhance communication and connectivity between two different locations. Pro AV finds applications in various sectors including hospitality, education, retail, government, etc.
The global Pro AV market was valued at US$ 246.5 Bn in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period (2020--2027).
Market Drivers
Key companies in the market are focused on research and development activities, in order to innovate new products and expand the product portfolio. These companies are incorporating novel pro AV devices with advanced software and hardware components. Such advancements offer enhanced workflow efficiency and streamline the entire process.
Pro AV offers significant features including multiple personal computer support, multi-touch Ultra HD (4K), multiple wireless screen support, individual activity control, etc. Such features enhance smart learning and hence education sector is increasingly adopting pro AV. Furthermore, pro-AV integrated smart learning offers real-time blended teaching and learning, augments visualization and creativity, and provides better in-classroom experience.
Market Opportunities
Market Restraint:
High initial cost of pro-AV is expected to restrain growth of the global pro AV market during the forecast period.
Key Takeaways:
Competitive Landscape:
Major players involved in the global pro AV market are Professional Audio Visual Ltd., Anixter International Inc., proAV Limited, AVI Systems Inc., Biamp Systems, AVI-SPL Inc., Vistacom Inc., CCS Presentation Systems, Diversified, Unified Technology Systems, New Era Technology, and Telerent Leasing Corp.
Key Developments:
Major companies in the market are focused on partnerships and collaborations, in order to enhance the market presence. For instance, in September 2019, AVI-SPL Inc. partnered with Aver Information Inc. to deliver innovative video solutions across North America.
Market Segmentation:
