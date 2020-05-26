Los Angeles, CA, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTCQB: DFLYF) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”), Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (“RPAS”), and unmanned vehicle sector (“UVS”), has announced a Preferred Flight Services agreement with Windfall Geotek Inc. (TSXV:WIN) on a fee for service basis.



Windfall Geotek is a mining technology services company and a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced knowledge-extraction techniques since 2005 in the mining sector. Under the strategic agreement, Draganfly will be Windfall Geotek’s preferred aerial services provider for mining applications, in particular utilizing their proprietary Eagleeye™ technology, an AI-driven aerial surveying and digital exploration solution.

“Draganfly has been progressively building a comprehensive solution for drone-based data acquisition for mineral exploration. The recently announced transaction to integrate Pioneer Aerial Surveys into their offering brings years of flight support and surveying capabilities to the digital exploration clients of Eagleeye.” Dinesh Kandanchatha, Chairman of Windfall Geotek Inc.

“Windfall Geotek is a premier provider of mining services and analytics to the mining industry,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “Along with our 22 year service history and the recently announced transaction to acquire Pioneer Aerial Surveys and High Eye Aerial Imaging, Draganfly is now well positioned to become one of mining’s premier aerial services providers.

About Windfall Geotek

Windfall Geotek is a services company using Artificial Intelligence (AI) with an extensive list of client’s discoveries globally. Windfall Geotek can count on a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, AI, and mathematics. The Company's objective is to further develop a new application to assist in the detection of UXO and Land Mines using drones and its proven technology in the mining sector.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge UVS and software that revolutionize the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial UAV and UVS space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc .

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

email: media@draganfly.com

Company Contact

Phone: 1-306-955-9907

Email: info@draganfly.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out here in, including but not limited to: the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 on the Company’s business, operations and financial condition, the successful integration of technology, the inherent risks involved in the general securities markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements’ best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The CSE has not in any way passed upon the merits of the listing of the common shares of Draganfly and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Listing of the common shares of Draganfly is subject to satisfaction of the listing requirements of the CSE, including customary deliverables in satisfaction of the conditional approval.