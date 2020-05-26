MISSION, Kan., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Whipping up a fresh cooked meal is one of the true joys of summer, especially when grilled grub is paired with tantalizing sides and tempting desserts.



Spice things up with Mexican Beef Sliders with Jalapeno Salsa and Avocado Cream coupled with a side like Roasted Potatoes then cap off a filling meal with these sweet and decadent Strawberry Cream Cheese Tartlets. If you’re looking for ways to mix meat and veggies all at once, these ideas for kebabs are a surefire way to please a variety of palates.

Cook Up Kebabs

As one of the most versatile main courses that can be grilled, kebabs offer nearly endless opportunities for customization. From protein to veggies, soaked wooden skewers can be loaded with just about any favorite flavors before hitting the grates. Consider these options for kicking your kebabs up a notch:

Steak, cut into chunks

Chicken, cut into chunks

Bratwurst or sausage, cut into slices

Ground beef, shaped into balls

Lamb

Shrimp

Salmon, cut into chunks

Bacon, cut into small pieces

Sliced onions

Sliced bell peppers

Sliced jalapenos

Sliced mushrooms

Sliced cucumbers

Cherry tomatoes

Summer Sliders with a Spicy Kick

Summer calls for firing up the grill for a fresh-cooked meal, and sliders are an ideal way to enjoy a downsized version of a warm weather favorite.

These Mexican Beef Sliders with Jalapeno Salsa and Avocado Cream are perfect for summer with their spicy kick of salsa and bright, cooling cream. Made with grass-fed beef from New Zealand, where the animals are allowed to roam and graze freely over lush green hills and pastures year-round, the mini burgers boast a lean, finely textured meat that tastes just as nature intended.

Mexican Beef Sliders with Jalapeno Salsa and Avocado Cream

Recipe courtesy of Beef + Lamb New Zealand

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

Patties: 1 1/3 pounds lean New Zealand grass-fed ground beef 1 clove garlic, crushed 1 medium onion, grated or finely chopped 1 egg, lightly beaten 3/4 cup red kidney beans, rinsed and drained 2 tablespoons tomato paste 3 teaspoons dried oregano, chopped 2 teaspoons mild smoked paprika 2 teaspoons ground cumin 1 teaspoon ground coriander 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated salt, to taste pepper, to taste olive oil Jalapeno Salsa: 1 cup cucumber, thinly sliced into long ribbons 3/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped 1 red onion, finely sliced 1/2 cup pickled jalapenos, finely chopped salt, to taste pepper, to taste olive oil lime juice Avocado Cream: 1 avocado, mashed 1/2 cup sour cream 1 lime, juice and zest only salt, to taste pepper, to taste 8-12 slider buns, halved 2-3 cobs sweet corn, cooked and sliced into shards 8-12 small bamboo skewers

To make patties: In bowl, combine beef, garlic, onion, egg, kidney beans, tomato paste, oregano, paprika, cumin, coriander, Parmesan cheese, salt, to taste, and pepper, to taste. Shape into 8-12 small patties. Cover and refrigerate 15 minutes.



Heat grill or frying pan to medium heat.

Brush patties with oil on both sides. Cook 2-3 minutes on each side, turning once to brown both sides evenly, until cooked through.

To make Jalapeno Salsa: In bowl, combine cucumber, cilantro, onion and jalapenos; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Drizzle with olive oil and lime juice.

To make Avocado Cream: In bowl, combine avocado, sour cream, lime juice and lime zest; season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Spread Avocado Cream on bottom buns and place patties on top. Top patties with Jalapeno Salsa, corn and top buns. Press down gently and poke in skewers to secure sliders.

A Sweet Summer Treat

Sweet flavors and warm weather go hand-in-hand, and many summer occasions and get-togethers call for dessert. Take advantage of warm weather favorites like strawberries and raspberries with these Strawberry Cream Cheese Tartlets.

Made using the best berries nature can provide, these bite-size tartlets feature a graham cracker crust base and an indulgent cream cheese filling flavored with sliced strawberries, honey and lemon topped with Well•Pict’s sweet, juicy strawberries and raspberries, which come fresh in clamshell packaging made from 70% recycled water bottles.

Strawberry Cream Cheese Tartlets

Makes: 24 tartlets (4 ounces each)

1/2 cup water 2 tablespoons lemon juice 3 tablespoons lemon zest 2 tablespoons gelatin 4 cups Well•Pict Strawberries, sliced, divided 1/3 cup honey 2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese 1/2 cup sour cream 1 cup ice cubes 2 cups graham cracker crumbs 1/2 cup melted butter 1 cup Well•Pict Strawberries, rinsed, for garnish 1 cup Well•Pict Raspberries, rinsed, for garnish

In blender, mix water, lemon juice, lemon zest and gelatin until frothy.

Add 2 cups strawberries and honey; blend until smooth. Pour into bowl and chill mix 15 minutes.

In blender, mix cream cheese, sour cream and ice cubes while incorporating strawberry mixture. Mix in remaining strawberries.

In blender or food processor, mix graham crackers and melted butter to crumb consistency. Lightly grease two medium muffin pans and pack graham cracker mixture at bottom of each opening. Pour strawberry mixture over graham cracker mixture and chill until set. Gently pull tartlets from muffin tins and place on serving tray. Garnish with strawberries and raspberries.

Roasted and Ready to Serve

Summer meals centered around grilled fare call for a complementary pairing that completes the classic profile of warm weather food. Using a versatile vegetable like potatoes allows you to think up different methods of cooking for a new flavor each time.

While you’re focused on the main dish being grilled, these Roasted Potatoes can bake away indoors for a simple side that requires little attention.

Roasted Potatoes

Recipe courtesy of “A Harvest of Recipes with USDA Foods”

Servings: 6

1 pound potatoes, chopped into 1-inch cubes 1/2 cup onion, chopped into 1-inch cubes 1/2 cup green pepper, chopped into 1-inch cubes 1 teaspoon garlic, finely chopped 1 teaspoon vegetable oil 1/4 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon pepper 1 tablespoon parsley, finely chopped 1/2 teaspoon paprika

Preheat oven to 350 F.



In medium bowl, mix potatoes, onions, green peppers and garlic.

Add vegetable oil, salt, pepper, parsley and paprika. Mix well.

Cover bowl and refrigerate 15 minutes.

Spread potato mixture evenly on cookie sheet. Bake about 35 minutes.

