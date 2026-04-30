Stay Protected from Cyberattacks: Simple Safeguards to Reduce Cyber Intrusions and Real-World Losses

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Connected homes are becoming the norm with millions of Americans relying on Wi-Fi networks, mobile apps and smart devices to manage everything from door locks to thermostats.

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As convenience increases, so does exposure, and the experts at multiple-line insurance carrier Mercury Ins u rance are reminding homeowners that basic cybersecurity practices can help reduce both their digital and physical risks.

“Smart-home technology is incredibly useful, but it also expands the number of entry points into your home – not just digitally, but physically,” said Dustin Howard, head of info security at Mercury Insurance. “The good news is that many of the most effective protections are simple, proactive steps that homeowners can take today.”

Smart-home adoption continues to accelerate with recent studies showing roughly 70% of U.S. households now use at least one connected device. From video doorbells to smart garage doors, these tools provide visibility and control, but if not properly secured, they can also create vulnerabilities that bad actors may exploit.

Consider these cybersecurity best practices for connected homes:

Secure your Wi-Fi network: Use strong, unique passwords – at least 14-16 characters with a mixture of letters, numbers and symbols – and enable WPA3 encryption when available to prevent unauthorized access. Also turn on your router’s built-in firewall and disable Wi-Fi protected setup.



Use strong, unique passwords – at least 14-16 characters with a mixture of letters, numbers and symbols – and enable WPA3 encryption when available to prevent unauthorized access. Also turn on your router’s built-in firewall and disable Wi-Fi protected setup. Update devices regularly: Firmware and software updates often include critical security patches that close known vulnerabilities. Turn on automatic updates for operating systems, applications, browsers and smart home devices such as thermostats and cameras. If devices are no longer able to update, it may be time to replace them to avoid compromising security.



Firmware and software updates often include critical security patches that close known vulnerabilities. Turn on automatic updates for operating systems, applications, browsers and smart home devices such as thermostats and cameras. If devices are no longer able to update, it may be time to replace them to avoid compromising security. Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA): Adding a second layer of verification significantly reduces the risk of unauthorized account access. Enable MFA for email accounts, banking and financial apps, cloud storage and social media accounts, and use an authenticator app for confirmation rather than receiving a code via text or email.



Adding a second layer of verification significantly reduces the risk of unauthorized account access. Enable MFA for email accounts, banking and financial apps, cloud storage and social media accounts, and use an authenticator app for confirmation rather than receiving a code via text or email. Segment your network: Consider placing smart-home devices, including televisions, security cameras and speakers, on a separate network from personal devices like laptops and phones. Also create a guest network for visitors to use to help further protect your main network.



Consider placing smart-home devices, including televisions, security cameras and speakers, on a separate network from personal devices like laptops and phones. Also create a guest network for visitors to use to help further protect your main network. Change default settings: Many devices come with default usernames and passwords that are widely known and easily exploited. Change the defaults on your router as well as login credentials for any new devices, making admin accounts more difficult to target.



Many devices come with default usernames and passwords that are widely known and easily exploited. Change the defaults on your router as well as login credentials for any new devices, making admin accounts more difficult to target. Monitor device activity: Regularly review connected devices and remove any that are unfamiliar or no longer in use. If your router supports it, enable notifications for new device connections for real-time visibility.





“As homes become more connected, cybersecurity becomes a core part of overall home protection,” Howard said. “It’s not just about protecting your data – it’s about protecting your property, your privacy and your peace of mind.”

With smart-home technology expected to continue expanding, homeowners should treat cybersecurity as a routine part of home maintenance – just like checking smoke detectors or locking doors – to stay ahead of evolving risks.

For more information about protecting your home from cyberattacks, visit mercuryinsu r ance.com/resources .

Photos courtesy of Shutterstock

Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

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