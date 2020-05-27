SEATTLE, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operational predictive maintenance software collects multiple data resources in real-time, in order to predict issues regarding quality and asset failure. Corporate companies in many sectors are adopting to minimize maintenance costs and prevent downtime. Furthermore, operational predictive maintenance includes consulting services, training & support, and implementation and integration. These services optimize the operational process by supporting operational departments by using advanced analytics software in their day-to-day business process. Operational predictive maintenance software can help to detect failure patterns and minute anomalies, which can avert the greatest risk of failure.
The global operational predictive maintenance market is estimated to account for US$ 1,138 Mn at a CAGR of 22.4% over the forecasted period 2020-27.
Market Drivers:
Various companies, especially manufacturing organizations are increasingly adopting emerging technologies, in order to gain vital insights. These technologies can predict failure in equipment and reduce losses. Latest development in technology has led to increased adoption of predictive maintenance solutions with easy availability for manufacturers. With increasing adoption of IoT and artificial intelligence, implementation of operative predictive maintenance is expected to increase. Thus, these factors are expected to accelerate growth of the global operational predictive maintenance market in the near future.
The need for reduced maintenance costs and downtime has increased in the recent past. Corporate as well as manufacturing companies are focused on reducing cost of unwarranted maintenance operations. As a result of this major manufacturer as well as SMEs are implementing predictive maintenance software. Thus, these factors are expected to boost the global operational predictive maintenance market growth over the forecast period.
Market Opportunities
Key Takeaways
Competitive Section:
Major players operating in the global operational predictive maintenance market are Robert Bosch GmbH, General Electric Company, PTC, Inc., IBM Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAS Institute Inc., eMaint Enterprises LLC, Schneider Electric SE, and Software AG.
Key Developments:
Market Segmentation:
