Johnstown, PA, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) received $7.1 million during the first several weeks of calendar year 2020 in delivery orders on a competitive Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract issued by the Maryland Procurement Office (MPO). The IDIQ, which involves cross domain solution technology, has a $112.5 million funding ceiling.

Cross domain solutions, technology that assures the transfer of information from differing security domains, is a key component of CTC’s advanced information technology portfolio of expertise. On this contract, CTC is developing a comprehensive capability for enterprise and cloud computing.

“This program has been a key contributor to CTC’s cybersecurity portfolio, and we are pleased to continue providing these services to MPO just as we have done now for over two decades,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO.

The most recent delivery orders are in effect through December 2020. CTC continues to add staff to work on this contract, including eight new employees in the past few months. The employees are principally software engineers, systems engineers, test engineers, as well as those who perform administrative tasks.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. Together with our affiliates, Enterprise Ventures Corporation and CTC Foundation, we leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

