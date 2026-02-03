Concurrent Technologies Corporation Transitions Metal Injection Molded Ammunition Technology to Ultra Defense Corp

Johnstown, PA, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) has successfully licensed its patented Metal Injection Molded (MIM) ammunition technology to Ultra Defense Corp (UDC), marking a significant milestone in transitioning advanced defense technology from concept to commercial reality. UDC recently unveiled the technology as M-PACT™ (Molded Performance Alloy Case Technology) at the 2026 SHOT Show.

Innovative MIM Technology: From Concept to Reality



CTC began developing this ammunition technology in partnership with the U.S. Army in 2014, producing the first MIM cartridge case prototypes in 2016. Over the subsequent decade, CTC's engineering team refined the material formulation, mold design, and manufacturing process, conducting extensive live-fire testing that demonstrated the technology's superior performance over traditional brass ammunition. The effort culminated in two U.S. patents (11465207 and 11493314) awarded to CTC in 2023.

MIM ammunition technology delivers transformative benefits to the warfighter, including higher pressure capability (tested up to 100,000 PSI), increased muzzle velocity, improved accuracy, and enhanced durability across extreme temperature ranges. Both high pressure and lightweight designs are available for specific mission needs. The single-piece stainless steel design eliminates corrosion issues while remaining compatible with existing manufacturing infrastructure.

CTC and UDC Partnership Brings Transformative Benefits to the Warfighter

"This successful transition exemplifies CTC's core mission: to develop robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing," said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. "Our team took this technology from initial concept through rigorous development, testing, and validation, and now we're proud to see it transition to a commercial partner who will bring it to the warfighter and the broader market. This is exactly what CTC does—we innovate, we solve complex problems, and we ensure these solutions reach those who need them most."

Under the licensing agreement, CTC will continue to support UDC as a preferred engineering partner, providing ongoing product development and technical expertise as the technology scales to full commercial production.

"It's incredibly rewarding to see a technology we started developing over a decade ago now reaching the warfighter and commercial markets," said Shawn Rhodes, CTC Chief Engineer and an inventor of the MIM ammunition technology. "Our team overcame significant technical challenges—from material science to high-pressure testing to manufacturing scalability. We're excited to continue working with UDC and our government partners to refine and expand this technology. Knowing that our work will benefit our warfighters is what drives us every day."

CTC is enthusiastic about UDC's commercialization efforts and the company's commitment to bringing M-PACT™ ammunition to military, law enforcement, and civilian markets. The successful transition of this technology demonstrates the effectiveness of public-private partnerships in advancing defense capabilities while enabling commercial innovation.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve its clients’ needs, CTC offers the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype, and build. CTC delivers robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information, visit www.ctc.com.

