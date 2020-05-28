Ushering in a new era of immersion with new HP Reverb G2
Redefining how we game, create, collaborate, and learn
PALO ALTO, Calif., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. unveiled its latest virtual reality (VR) headset, the HP Reverb G2, in collaboration with industry leaders Valve and Microsoft. The HP Reverb G2 is the world’s highest resolution VR headset among major vendorsi, delivering cutting-edge optics, inside-out tracking, spatial 3D audio, natural gestures, long-wearing comfort, and plug and play support for Windows Mixed Reality and SteamVR.
“The power of collaboration is on full display with the HP Reverb G2, and alongside Valve and Microsoft, we engineered a no-compromises VR headset that’s immersive, comfortable, and compatible across Windows Mixed Reality and SteamVR,” said Spike Huang, vice president and global lead of VR, HP Inc. “The time is now for VR and the HP Reverb G2 brings high-quality VR to the masses with more immersion for gamers, interactive experiences for creators, increased engagement for collaboration, and higher retention rates for education and training.”
Developing a New, Better VR Experience
The VR landscape is changing, and how people interact with technology, and each other, is evolving. This past April, SteamVR saw nearly one million additional monthly-connected headsets, tripling the previous largest monthly gain, and by 2021, 25-30% of the workforce will be working-from-home multiple days a weekii and searching for new ways to collaborate. Technology must evolve to meet the changing needs of the customer with flexibility across a variety of industries and platforms.
HP worked closely with Valve and Microsoft to bring customers cutting-edge viewing, audio, and gesture technology, along with seamless integration across Windows Mixed Reality and SteamVR platforms. Keeping all of the best elements from the HP Reverb G1, including the industry’s highest-resolution LCDs in a lightweight design, and by incorporating new aspects throughout – 114-degree field of view for a more immersive experience, better audio with new speakers that enable spatial audio, 4-camera tracking enables 2X the controller tracking volume, and increased comfort for extended VR sessions - this no-compromise VR headset is built for gaming, creation, collaboration, and learning.
“The HP Reverb G2 is an exciting device that takes advantage of the inside-out tracking technology in Windows Mixed Reality for full six degrees-of-freedom movement and spatial audio,” said Mark Bolas, partner director of incubation at Microsoft. “With four cameras, the controller tracking feels even more like an extension of your hands, making the sense of immersion that much stronger.”
“We’re happy to see the expansion of the VR ecosystem in a way that is great for high-fidelity gaming,” said Jeremy Selan, VR Engineer at Valve. “Providing customers with another quality option that includes some of Valve’s technology is good news for the VR community and we are happy to support that.”
Reverb G2 Key Features:
HP Reverb G2 Pricing and Availability
i Based on HP's internal analysis of companies that have shipped greater than 50,000 VR tethered headsets. Resolution based on panel pixel count as of March 2020.
ii HP Proprietary survey of 1,267 ITDMs and full-time employed end-users, 25 years or older, in the US, France, and China – March, 2020.
Conor Driscoll, Z by HP www.hp.com/go/newsroom
HP Inc.
Palo Alto, California, UNITED STATES
