SEATTLE, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High purity quartz also referred to as Quartz, is consider as very important materials across electronic, semiconductors, lighting, and solar PV industry. It exhibits excellent thermal, and mechanical properties that enable its application across the semiconductor, fiber optics, solar, and the lighting industry. Moreover, they are also used in the production of pots and quartz glass materials such as windows due to exceptional optical transmission properties and the capability to withstand extremely high temperatures.

The global high purity quartz market accounted for US$ 695.4 Mn in terms of value and 91.4 Thousand Tons in terms of volume by the end of 2019 and is estimated to reach US$ 1,331.0 Mn by 2027.

Market Drivers:

The growing use of advanced wafers in a semiconductor products is growing demand for high purity quartz which is fueling the market growth. Increasing installation of solar PV in which high purity quartz is used in the production of photovoltaic cells is expected to augment the market growth of high purity quartz. Rising demand from automotive xenon, halogen, and UPH lights is further projected to foster the market growth of the high purity quartz.

The growing investment by the government in the research &development activities to produce synthetic high purity quartz is expected to foster the market growth of the high purity quartz. Growing electronic and technological advancement is also expected to augment the market growth of high purity quartz. Moreover, innovation in the chemistry of HPQ grades and the advent of new technologies for the production of high purity quartz is further projected to accelerate market growth.

Market Opportunities:

The growing use of high purity quartz in the manufacturing of smart devices such as tablets, laptops, mobile phones, and desktops is expected to offer major growth opportunities to the market of the high purity quartz. Growing demand for LCD/LED TVs and other electronic devices across the developing region is also expected to augment the market growth of the high purity quartz over the forecast period. Increasing demand for display technologies is also expected to accelerate market growth.

Increasing demand for the products from the building &construction industry is expected to serve major growth opportunities to the market of high purity quartz. Quartz glass has excellent properties such as optical transmission and thermal resistance &corrosion resistance which is enabling its application across the construction industry.

Request for Sample copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3835

Key Takeaways:

In terms of application, semiconductor segment held the dominant position in the global high purity quartz market in 2019, accounting for over 52% of the market share in terms of value followed by solar and lighting application. High purity quartz crystals, generally of 99.99% purity are used for semiconductor applications. The main function of high purity quartz crystal is to create a piezoelectric effect in the electronic components. In the solar application, high purity quartz is used in silicon metal photovoltaic solar cells, having an ability to store electric current for a longer duration. Rising demand for electrical & electronics will further drive the demand for semiconductors as well as high purity quartz crystals. For instance, on May 2020, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, which is the world’s largest electronics chip manufacturer announced to set-up a US$ 12 billion chips manufacturing plant in the state of Arizona, U.S.

Geographically, in terms of revenue, Asia Pacific is expected to hold dominant position accounting for 58.7% share in the global high purity quartz market for the year 2019. Growing demand for electronic products and rising awareness of renewable energy such as solar power is expected to drive the Asian high purity quartz market. Increasing use of fiber optics cable for high-speed internet is also expected to boost the demand for high purity quartz in the region. For instance, on February 2020, the national water agency of Singapore appointed Sembcorp to build a floating solar farm at Tengeh Reservoir, having a capacity of 50MW. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

Competitive Landscape:

Established Players

Unimin Corp./Sibelco

The Quartz Corp.

Russian Quartz LLC – Kyshtym Mining - Sumitomo

Other Small Players

Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co.

Potential Upcoming Players

Nordic Mining

High Purity Quartz Pty Ltd

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3835

Market Segmentation:

By Grade

HPQ Sand

Grade I

Grade II

Grade III

By Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

By Application

Semiconductor

Solar

Lighting

Telecom & Optics

Microelectronics

Others





Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com