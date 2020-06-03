In May 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 75 511 passengers, which is a 91.2% decrease compared to May 2019. The number of cargo units decreased by 18.4% to 28 948 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 75.1% to 23 446 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for May 2020 were the following:
|May 2020
|May 2019
|Change
|Passengers
|75 511
|853 309
|-91.2%
|Finland - Sweden
|8 167
|230 510
|-96.5%
|Estonia - Finland
|63 259
|456 861
|-86.2%
|Estonia - Sweden
|2 802
|89 837
|-96.9%
|Latvia - Sweden
|1 283
|76 101
|-98.3%
|Cargo Units
|28 948
|35 455
|-18.4%
|Finland - Sweden
|6 340
|7 116
|-10.9%
|Estonia - Finland
|19 567
|22 849
|-14.4%
|Estonia - Sweden
|2 883
|4 019
|-28.3%
|Latvia - Sweden
|158
|1 471
|-89.3%
|Passenger Vehicles
|23 446
|94 300
|-75.1%
|Finland - Sweden
|1 544
|11 160
|-86.2%
|Estonia - Finland
|21 529
|72 593
|-70.3%
|Estonia - Sweden
|0
|5 150
|-100.0%
|Latvia - Sweden
|373
|5 397
|-93.1%
The following operational factors influenced the development in May 2020:
ESTONIA – FINLAND
Operations of cruise ferry Silja Europa have been suspended since 17 March due to travel restrictions. Shuttle vessel Megastar continued operating on Tallinn-Helsinki route and since 19 March carries mainly cargo. Shuttle vessel Star returned to the route on 14 May to operate on a reduced schedule.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
Operations of cruise ferries Victoria I and Baltic Queen have been suspended since 15 March due to travel restrictions.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
Operations of cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony have been suspended since 19 March due to travel restrictions. Cruise ferries Baltic Princess and Galaxy have been operating according to ordinary schedule and since 19 March carry mainly cargo.
LATVIA – SWEDEN
Operations of cruise ferries Romantika and Isabelle have been suspended since 16 March due to travel restrictions. Cruise ferry Romantika operated two special return trips on Riga-Stockholm route to transport cargo and workers.
Veiko Haavapuu
Financial Director
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail veiko.haavapuu@tallink.ee
