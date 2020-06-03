In May 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 75 511 passengers, which is a 91.2% decrease compared to May 2019. The number of cargo units decreased by 18.4% to 28 948 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 75.1% to 23 446 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for May 2020 were the following:

May 2020 May 2019 Change Passengers 75 511 853 309 -91.2% Finland - Sweden 8 167 230 510 -96.5% Estonia - Finland 63 259 456 861 -86.2% Estonia - Sweden 2 802 89 837 -96.9% Latvia - Sweden 1 283 76 101 -98.3% Cargo Units 28 948 35 455 -18.4% Finland - Sweden 6 340 7 116 -10.9% Estonia - Finland 19 567 22 849 -14.4% Estonia - Sweden 2 883 4 019 -28.3% Latvia - Sweden 158 1 471 -89.3% Passenger Vehicles 23 446 94 300 -75.1% Finland - Sweden 1 544 11 160 -86.2% Estonia - Finland 21 529 72 593 -70.3% Estonia - Sweden 0 5 150 -100.0% Latvia - Sweden 373 5 397 -93.1%

The following operational factors influenced the development in May 2020:

ESTONIA – FINLAND

Operations of cruise ferry Silja Europa have been suspended since 17 March due to travel restrictions. Shuttle vessel Megastar continued operating on Tallinn-Helsinki route and since 19 March carries mainly cargo. Shuttle vessel Star returned to the route on 14 May to operate on a reduced schedule.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

Operations of cruise ferries Victoria I and Baltic Queen have been suspended since 15 March due to travel restrictions.

FINLAND – SWEDEN

Operations of cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony have been suspended since 19 March due to travel restrictions. Cruise ferries Baltic Princess and Galaxy have been operating according to ordinary schedule and since 19 March carry mainly cargo.

LATVIA – SWEDEN

Operations of cruise ferries Romantika and Isabelle have been suspended since 16 March due to travel restrictions. Cruise ferry Romantika operated two special return trips on Riga-Stockholm route to transport cargo and workers.

Veiko Haavapuu

Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail veiko.haavapuu@tallink.ee

Attachment