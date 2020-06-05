    
Middle Office Emetteur  
 COMPAGNIE LEBON 
    
 Date d'arrêté:31/01/2020 
 ARTICLE 223-16 du règlement général de l'AMF 
    
    
 Actions du capital1,173,000 
 Droits de vote théoriques (1)2,133,048 
    
 Actions privées de droits de vote  
 Autodétention au nominatif (2)31,263 
 Autodétention au porteur * (3)0 
 Autres * (4)0 
 * à compléter par la société  
    
 Droits de vote exerçables*2,101,785 
 *= (1) - [(2) + (3) + (4)]  
    
 Pour information :  
 Nombre de Comptes Courants Nominatifs2,342 
    



